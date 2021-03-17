Judy Duckworth Osborne passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her home in Stokesdale, NC.
Judy was born April 16, 1951 to Lewis E. and Uldine F. Duckworth in Henderson, NC.
The family moved to Greensboro in 1951 where Judy would graduate from Grimsley High School in 1969. Judy would go on to earn a bachelor's degree in business administration from East Carolina University in 1973 and enjoy a successful career in accounting in which she worked until early 2021.
Judy was a member of Oak Ridge United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with friends and family, traveling, and attending music concerts and festivals. She also found an enormous amount of joy decorating and celebrating with family and friends during the holiday season.
Judy is survived by her loving husband and caregiver David A. Osborne of Stokesdale, her parents Lewis E. and Uldine F. Duckworth of Greensboro, her sister Brenda D. Garner of Greensboro, and her two sons Charles A. Leonard and wife Faith of Mebane and Andrew N. Leonard and wife Kellie of Stokesdale. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Virginia, Thomas, Emma, Maggie, and Amelia.
A celebration of life will be held for family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judy's memory to your local Hospice provider.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 17, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
16 Entries
So Sorry to hear of Judy's passing. It was good of Charles to let us know in his Christmas response.
KATHRYN Gray BOLLFRASS
Family
December 20, 2021
Loving Son Ashley
March 19, 2021
Judy was our neighbor for over 12 years. We kept in touch but not as much as we should have. I´ll always remember the fun we had at our court parties. We always found something to celebrate. She had a contagious laugh and joyful heart. Sincere sympathy to David and her boys.
Linda Lang
March 18, 2021
Prayers for David and family through this trying time.
Sherry Tysinger
March 18, 2021
Sending our sympathy during this time. We enjoyed spending time with Judy. She was always cheerful and smiling. Laura loved playing with her when we visited.
Mark, Kristal, Laura
KRISTAL OSBORNE
March 18, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. Judy was loved by many. She will be deeply missed. Many hugs and prayers to the family.
Lindsay Arnold
March 17, 2021
David and family we are so sorry for your loss. We always enjoyed seeing and talking with J
udy at family get togethers. She always had a smile. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Scott, Sheri, Sheldon and Silas Payne
Sheri Payne
March 17, 2021
David, we are thinking of you and were so sorry to hear about Judy.
Glenn Finch
March 17, 2021
I knew Judy from first grade on. She was always a dear person. My heart goes out to the family and my sympathies are with you all.
Diane Dix Stallingd
March 17, 2021
Judy was fun to be with and I had the pleasure of playing g handbells with her. Blessings to her family.
Jerry chance
March 17, 2021
We are so very very sorry to learn of Judy´s passing. We met Judy several years ago. Even though I had not seen her in awhile I did have lunch with her before the pandemic. Judy was such a sweet and kind lady. My thoughts are with all of her family during this very difficult time. May the love of your family and friends be with you.
Pam & Jim Turkett
March 17, 2021
I will always remember how Judy's smile would light up the room when she walked in. Truly a contagious smile is what she had. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Rest in peace Judy your work here on earth is done. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Lisa Oglesby
March 17, 2021
Such a sweet lady, absent from the body is to be present with the Lord, your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Love you all!
Dee-dee Williams
March 17, 2021
I will always remember Judy, and her sweet personality We had known each other since Brownie days My prayers go out to her dear family
Linda Clapp Tripp
March 17, 2021
So many fond memories of growing up together as close cousins. She was plain fun to be around. Sweet Judy Blue Eyes. I will miss her.
Debi Forrestal
March 17, 2021
I had know Judy since grade school. Later in life we lived across the street from each other. We got to see each others families grow. During that time we enjoyed many parties and gatherings with all our neighbors. Later she met and married the love of her life David. He was a wonderful husband and caregiver. Bless their whole family with loving memories.