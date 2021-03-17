Osborne, Judy Duckworth



Judy Duckworth Osborne passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her home in Stokesdale, NC.



Judy was born April 16, 1951 to Lewis E. and Uldine F. Duckworth in Henderson, NC.



The family moved to Greensboro in 1951 where Judy would graduate from Grimsley High School in 1969. Judy would go on to earn a bachelor's degree in business administration from East Carolina University in 1973 and enjoy a successful career in accounting in which she worked until early 2021.



Judy was a member of Oak Ridge United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with friends and family, traveling, and attending music concerts and festivals. She also found an enormous amount of joy decorating and celebrating with family and friends during the holiday season.



Judy is survived by her loving husband and caregiver David A. Osborne of Stokesdale, her parents Lewis E. and Uldine F. Duckworth of Greensboro, her sister Brenda D. Garner of Greensboro, and her two sons Charles A. Leonard and wife Faith of Mebane and Andrew N. Leonard and wife Kellie of Stokesdale. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Virginia, Thomas, Emma, Maggie, and Amelia.



A celebration of life will be held for family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judy's memory to your local Hospice provider.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 17, 2021.