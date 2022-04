Judy Wade Wicker



Greensboro — Judy Wade Wicker, 87, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4 at Gilmore Memorial Park. The visitation will be held from 2 till 3:00 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 3, 2022.