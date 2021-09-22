Gunn, Julia Ragsdale Hill



August 3, 1924 - September 17, 2021



Julia Hill Gunn, 97, went home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2021, after recently declining in health and a short stay in the skilled nursing unit at Friends Home Guilford.



A graveside service will be held at Wentworth United Methodist Church on Friday September 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Nina Miller officiating. The family will meet with friends immediately following the service and they suggest that you wear casual attire.



You are welcome to come by the funeral home on Thursday, September 23rd between the hours of 9 and 5 to pay your respects to Mrs. Gunn.



Julia was a native North Carolinian and a long-time resident of Rockingham County before spending her final 7 years at Friends Home Guilford, where she made many new friends and enjoyed new adventures in senior living! Outside of her family, friends and church, she most cherished her time serving our country in the U.S. Naval Reserve as a WAVE (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) at the end of WWII, where she was an aerographer's mate 2nd class in Washington, D.C. Aerographer's mates were trained to observe, collect, record and analyze meteorological data.



Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence J. Gunn, and is survived by their two sons, Brad, wife Beth, and Lance; grandchildren Cory, Jacob and Landon; great-grandchild Jace; and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.



Julia is loved by many and will be greatly missed, but friends and family should take comfort that she is with the Lord and that we will see her again in due time.



Julia was a devout Christian and a long-time member of the Wentworth United Methodist Church and would wish that memorial contributions be made to the church in lieu of flowers--likely due, in part, to a mild allergy to many common flower arrangements! Memorials may be sent to: Wentworth United Methodist Church, c/o Ms. Bonnie Dickens, 838 NC Hwy 65, Reidsville, NC 27320-9301.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 22, 2021.