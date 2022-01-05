Milligan, Julia "Judy" Brown
June 17, 1931 - January 3, 2022
Julia Brown Milligan died peacefully on Monday, January 3 at age 90. Judy was born in Greensboro, where she lived most of her life. She attended Greensboro public schools and graduated from Greensboro Senior High School and Greensboro College. She was a life-long member of Centenary United Methodist Church.
She was predeceased by her husband Jay Alexander Milligan, Jr., her daughter Mary Julia, and her parents Paul and Helen Brown. She is survived by her son Andy and his wife Debbie of North Wilkesboro; her granddaughter Andrea and her husband Anthony Byers; grandson, Jayson Milligan, great-grandchildren Isabelle, Adelaide and Riker Byers, Adam Milligan; her brother P. David and his wife Suejette Brown; and nieces and nephew Lanier May, Paige DuBose, Sydney Cardone, and David Brown.
Judy will be remembered as a loyal friend, devoted daughter and sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
The family is grateful to the staff at Abbottswood for the care she received the past few years.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Centenary United Methodist Church at 2300 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27403 or AuthoraCare of Greensboro at 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Online condolences can be made at haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 5, 2022.