Richmond, Julia Ruth Morrison
June 21, 1926 - October 21, 2020
GREENSBORO – Julia Ruth Morrison Richmond, widow of the late Matthew Richmond, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Friends Home West. Julia Ruth was the youngest of ten children born to the late Pless Edward Morrison and Lula Belle Houpe. Julia Ruth was born June 21, 1926 in Iredell County, North Carolina. She is survived by one niece, one nephew, several cousins and other relatives.
Having completed high school at Morningside in Statesville, NC, Julia Ruth continued her education and received the BA and MA degrees in music and English at North Carolina Central University in Durham, NC. Further study was done at the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, which qualified her for the supervision of music in North Carolina. Julia Ruth taught thousands of teenagers the art of singing choral music at Dudley High School in Greensboro, NC.
Julia Ruth was affiliated with the NC Retired Governmental Employees Association, the American Association of Retired Persons, and she was an Alpha Kappa Alpha woman. She was a member of the Board of Directors of Greensboro Urban Ministry and served as chairperson for several years. She also chaired Greater Greensboro CROP Walk and, for many years, she helped raise thousands of dollars to build Greensboro Urban Ministries on Lee Street, Partnership Village on Greenbriar Road and Pathways Center on Church Street. She also served as chairperson of the Board of Advisors for Friends Homes, Inc. She sang with the Greensboro Oratorio Society, the Glenn Burleigh Concert Choir and the Black Caucus Choir of Salem Presbytery.
A devoted member of Saint James Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), Julia Ruth was the first elder to chair the Community Affairs Committee which gave the church greater presence in the Triad area. She established College Church Sundays which attracted hundreds of college students to the church. Other church work included: Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, Stephen ministry, Sisters for All Seasons ministry, member and moderator of the Essie B. Meares Bible Study Circle, and Presbyterian Women mission communicator. Julia Ruth taught and directed the Children Singers, the Teen Singers and the Chancel Choir. She organized, taught and directed the Women's Choir and served as coordinator of the Music Liturgical Arts ministry for many years.
Julia Ruth was active in the Salem Presbytery and the Mid-Atlantic Synod of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). As mission communicator for Salem Presbyterian Women, she collected hundreds of sheets for hospitals in Africa and raised thousands of dollars for Barium Springs Home for Children to assist with Winter Warmth. As a member of Salem Presbytery Worship & Music Committee, she held workshops and served as music leader at Elon University, Lenoir-Rhyne College, Hampden-Sydney College and Massanetta Springs Camp and Conference Center. For several summers, she attended Music Conference at Montreat College and Westminster College. Julia Ruth was a member of the National Presbyterian Association of Musicians. Salem Presbyterian Women awarded her the National Honorary Life Membership of Presbyterian Women.
In recognition of Julia Ruth's exemplary service to the State of North Carolina and to her community that was above and beyond the call of duty and made a significant impact and strengthened North Carolina, she was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor Pat McCrory in June of 2016.
Thanks are extended to all (far and near) for being a vital part of Julia Ruth's earthly journey, which was filled with joyful, meaningful and rewarding experiences.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to the Saint James Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), 820 Ross Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27406 and earmarked for the Essie B. Meares Circle.
