Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Julian Blake Barbour
1995 - 2021
BORN
1995
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Coats
90 W. Stewart Street
Coats, NC
Barbour, Julian Blake

April 12, 1995 - December 20, 2021

Julian Blake Barbour, 26, slipped the surly bonds of this world on Monday, December 20, 2021. A graveside service was held December 27 at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Coats, NC, with his family there to say their last goodbyes.

Born April 12, 1995 in Raleigh, NC, Julian was the beloved son of Philip Shoffner and grandson of Harold and Martha Shoffner, all of Julian, NC. He is also survived by his mother, Amy Barbour Clayton of Angier, NC, and sister Amber Leigh Graham, brother-in-law James, and nephew Jak of San Diego, CA. Julian leaves behind a large and loving family of aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, and—in that grand Southern tradition—all manner of cousins.

The little red-headed boy with an easy sweet smile grew to be a tall red-headed young man with that same sweet smile. Growing up, Julian lived in both Garner and Julian; his interest in history made him a focused reader and a great sharer of interesting facts. Quiet and often quite serious, Julian also possessed a kind heart and an entertaining sense of humor. His quick mind made him a tough competitor at any game, whether on the monitor or at the kitchen table. Julian enjoyed spending time with his family, especially when he could happily eat his weight in Poppadaddy's breakfasts. In the words of his cousin, "He was funny and kind, and he knew how to listen without judging anyone."

Julian was a much loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, and cousin. His time with his family was much too short but we hold him close in our memories and wish him peace on his journey.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Coats
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Coats.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
PRAYERS.
MITCHELL D EDMONDS
January 7, 2022
Dear Philip and family, I was fortunate to meet Julian last time I visited the states, I remember him as really nice and polite young man. My deepest condolences and prayers. Hvíl í friði yngissveinn
Kristján Arnar
Family
December 29, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gary Mitchell, Ann Maynard & Melissa Gale
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results