Barbour, Julian Blake



April 12, 1995 - December 20, 2021



Julian Blake Barbour, 26, slipped the surly bonds of this world on Monday, December 20, 2021. A graveside service was held December 27 at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Coats, NC, with his family there to say their last goodbyes.



Born April 12, 1995 in Raleigh, NC, Julian was the beloved son of Philip Shoffner and grandson of Harold and Martha Shoffner, all of Julian, NC. He is also survived by his mother, Amy Barbour Clayton of Angier, NC, and sister Amber Leigh Graham, brother-in-law James, and nephew Jak of San Diego, CA. Julian leaves behind a large and loving family of aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, and—in that grand Southern tradition—all manner of cousins.



The little red-headed boy with an easy sweet smile grew to be a tall red-headed young man with that same sweet smile. Growing up, Julian lived in both Garner and Julian; his interest in history made him a focused reader and a great sharer of interesting facts. Quiet and often quite serious, Julian also possessed a kind heart and an entertaining sense of humor. His quick mind made him a tough competitor at any game, whether on the monitor or at the kitchen table. Julian enjoyed spending time with his family, especially when he could happily eat his weight in Poppadaddy's breakfasts. In the words of his cousin, "He was funny and kind, and he knew how to listen without judging anyone."



Julian was a much loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, and cousin. His time with his family was much too short but we hold him close in our memories and wish him peace on his journey.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 29, 2021.