My favorite memories of Julie occurred in my English classroom when she was a sophomore in high school. Julie was brilliant and creative. She loved to write. She often wrote unassigned poetry and shyly brought it to my desk for comment and approval. Her talent was immense. It pleases me so much that she became a college English instructor. I have read so many comments from her students that affirm what I already knew. She was a great teacher who cared deeply for her students. I am so happy that Julie used her remarkable talent to inspire others. Perhaps one of these students will carry on her legacy. She had the spark very early, and I would like to think one of her students will write unassigned poetry, and her memory will live on through another creative young person. Julie, thank you for sharing your great mind with me and others. Rest easily now. You will be missed, but never forgotten.

Bob and Dotty Hoots October 19, 2020