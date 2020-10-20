Menu
Julie Lescelles Overman
Overman, Julie Lescelles

Julie Lescelles Overman passed away on October 13th, 2020. Julie was born in New Haven, Connecticut to Bruce and Barbara Overman. After attending UNC-Wilmington for undergraduate and postgraduate studies in English and creative writing, Julie discovered a love for teaching. Her career began in Greensboro as an instructor with North Carolina A&T University, and she continued her work with Elon University and Guilford Technical Community College. Julie cared deeply about her students' education and development.

Julie loved her family and friends and treasured each relationship. She was a brilliant writer who loved literature, music, gardening, and entertaining. She was a champion for the oppressed, overlooked, and marginalized. Her kindness was her hallmark and will remain a gift to all who survive her.

Julie was preceded in death by her father Bruce Overman, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Armfield and husband Charles, brother Bruce Overman, III and partner Carrie Lilly, stepsister Charlotte Arneson and husband Perry, and stepbrother Matthew Armfield. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A gathering to celebrate Julie will be held at a later date and will be announced.

Memorials may be made to the ACLU (125 Broad Street, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004) and Planned Parenthood (P.O. Box 97166, Washington, DC 20090-7166) and will be received with gratitude.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 20, 2020.
Julie was such a light in this dark world. Some of my most "pure joy" memories in life are with Julie, riding horses for hours at a time, without a care in the world. Her singing was truly angelic, it gave me chills anytime I had the opportunity to hear her. Dear Julie, rest peacefully beautiful soul.
Quinn Lippmann
October 19, 2020
My favorite memories of Julie occurred in my English classroom when she was a sophomore in high school. Julie was brilliant and creative. She loved to write. She often wrote unassigned poetry and shyly brought it to my desk for comment and approval. Her talent was immense. It pleases me so much that she became a college English instructor. I have read so many comments from her students that affirm what I already knew. She was a great teacher who cared deeply for her students. I am so happy that Julie used her remarkable talent to inspire others. Perhaps one of these students will carry on her legacy. She had the spark very early, and I would like to think one of her students will write unassigned poetry, and her memory will live on through another creative young person. Julie, thank you for sharing your great mind with me and others. Rest easily now. You will be missed, but never forgotten.
Bob and Dotty Hoots
October 19, 2020
I knew Julie for only a matter of months, yet she made them arguably the best months of my life. I have never met one so unfailingly kind that it seemed her life's goal. I am rich for having known her, angry for her loss, and devastated for having loved her. I promise to put more of her kindness back into the world.
Shannon Smith
October 19, 2020