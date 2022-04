Julius Roger Baity



Reidsville — Julius Roger Baity, 81, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at Ruffin United Methodist Church, 9640 US 29 Business, Ruffin. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 17, 2021.