Bullington, June Marie (Anderson)

March 22, 1932 - December 31, 2021

June Anderson Bullington, 89, was called home by the Lord on December 31, 2021. June was born March 22, 1932 in Danville, VA to John Dossie Anderson and Catherine Lindsey Anderson. She retired from Sears Roebuck Mail Order on Lawndale Drive and also from the Guilford County Schools, where she worked in the lunch room after her retirement from Sears. June attended Rehoboth Baptist Church in Greensboro. She was a devout Christian all her life. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her funeral was held on January 3 at Lakeview Memorial Park on Highway 29, surrounded by her family. She was a joy to everyone she came in contact with and an inspiration to her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Gladys and Nadine, her son Bruce Bullington, Sr., and her grandson Bruce Bullington, Jr.

June is survived by her brother John Dossie (Buddy) Anderson of Danville, VA; her children Carl Bullington, Jr. of Greensboro, David Bullington of Greensboro, Judy Quinn (Dan) of Jamestown, Sandra West of Greensboro, Steve Bullington of High Point and Jeff Bullington (Susie) of Pleasant Garden; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations made be made to Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Greensboro https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/give/172207/#!/donation/checkout?c_src2=USS-NSC-WEB-6149 or the charity of your choice.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 7, 2022.
I just heard this sad news I´m so sorry for your loss I loved her dearly
Karen Wood
February 27, 2022
We are so sorry to hear about our wonderful friend,JUNE. She was a very caring lady that loved her children very much.We will miss seeing her at our Salvation Army meetings.We are praying for all of her family.
Odes and Jane Ledford
Friend
January 7, 2022
Dear friend and neighbor Jeff, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. We love you.
Don and Laurel Tredinnick
January 7, 2022
