Saunders, June Harriette
June Harriette Saunders passed peacefully Saturday morning, November 28th, after a lengthy or short, depending on your perspective, diagnosis of vasculitis.
Born in Greenville, South Carolina on February 18, 1943, Harriette was the daughter of the late Ralph Dorr and Ethel Folsom Dorr. She grew up in Danville, Virginia as a big sister to three brothers. Married in 1965, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Courtney Saunders.
She graduated from the University of Virginia-School of Nursing in 1965 and later earned her master's degree in nursing administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Harriette was an instructor at High Point Memorial School of Nursing and went on to work at High Point Regional Hospital for 35+ years. At work her leadership and support were admired and respected…the outpouring of love, sadness and appreciation from her former colleagues and staff has been overwhelming. She was a longtime member of the Hospital Guild and NC Great 100 Nurses. Harriette was an advocate for her patients, staff and family…in her professional, cool, calm and collected (at all times) way.
She spent her retirement years traveling, joining the High Point Kiwanis Club, especially enjoying her time with their summer garden crew, and participating in the community with her "Go, See, Do" friends. Harriette joined the Wesley Memorial Tuesday Morning Book Club where she was one of their best read members and always had valuable insights to share with the group…reading was a favorite pastime.
Harriette loved talking sports, particularly basketball, with her son-in-law…she annually had her brackets filled out, ready for March Madness (Go Hoos!). She routinely shared bird and other wildlife sightings with her brothers…birdfeeders and binoculars were a way of life. Her daughter's first memories are of animals and PBS nature shows. Harriette loved her good friends dearly, never hesitating with "courteous guidance," she lived life with kindness and grace.
She is survived by her daughter, Courtney Saunders Osborne and son-in-law, Ryan Osborne of Hickory, her brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Donna Dorr of Ringgold, Virginia, Tom and Debbie Dorr of Jacksonville, Florida, Richard and Linda Dorr of Martinsville, Virginia, beloved nephews and nieces-in-law, their beautiful children and several grandpups and grandkitties. All will miss her terribly.
Her family would like to thank Home Instead in Hickory for their commitment to caring for June (as they knew her) every step of the way. They are forever grateful for her caregivers' genuine love and support.
There is no service planned, with the coronavirus and good health being the top priority for family and friends. Interment of her ashes to the columbarium at St. Luke's United Methodist Church will be for family at a later date.
Harriette supported many causes and would be honored with a contribution in her memory to the charity of your choice
in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be sent to the Saunders family at www.drumfh-hickory.com
.
The Saunders family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home in Hickory.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 5, 2020.