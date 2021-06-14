Brown, Justin
1976 - 2021
Justin Brown, 44, of Greensboro died Friday, June 11, 2021 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Justin was a graduate of Southern Guilford High School Class of '95. He was a project manager with Contract Erectors, Inc. in Randleman. Justin grew up in Community Baptist Church. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Nathaniel Greene Chapter. Justin loved kids and served as coach in several sports including softball where he was his daughter's biggest fan and "bleacher coach." He will always be remembered for his outgoing personality and infectious smile that would light up the room whenever he walked in. He was an exceptional provider and protector to his family.
Justin is survived by a loving family that includes his wife, Stephanie Brown of the home; daughter, Kenly Brown also of the home; father, Ken Brown (Lisa) of Randleman; mother, Lauran Wall of Greensboro; sister, Dawn Wainscott (Matt) also of Greensboro; brother, Jimmy Brown (Marie) of Pleasant Garden; step brothers, John McNabb (Dina) of Surf City, NC and Jeremy McNabb of Pleasant Garden; step sister, Jessica McNabb of Pleasant Garden; mother-in-law, Diane Saintsing of Greensboro; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
Funeral will be 1:30 PM Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Community Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1330 Burnetts Chapel road in Greensboro with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12-1:15 PM Wednesday at the church prior to the service.
George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 14, 2021.