Justin Brown
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Brown, Justin

1976 - 2021

Justin Brown, 44, of Greensboro died Friday, June 11, 2021 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Justin was a graduate of Southern Guilford High School Class of '95. He was a project manager with Contract Erectors, Inc. in Randleman. Justin grew up in Community Baptist Church. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Nathaniel Greene Chapter. Justin loved kids and served as coach in several sports including softball where he was his daughter's biggest fan and "bleacher coach." He will always be remembered for his outgoing personality and infectious smile that would light up the room whenever he walked in. He was an exceptional provider and protector to his family.

Justin is survived by a loving family that includes his wife, Stephanie Brown of the home; daughter, Kenly Brown also of the home; father, Ken Brown (Lisa) of Randleman; mother, Lauran Wall of Greensboro; sister, Dawn Wainscott (Matt) also of Greensboro; brother, Jimmy Brown (Marie) of Pleasant Garden; step brothers, John McNabb (Dina) of Surf City, NC and Jeremy McNabb of Pleasant Garden; step sister, Jessica McNabb of Pleasant Garden; mother-in-law, Diane Saintsing of Greensboro; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Funeral will be 1:30 PM Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Community Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1330 Burnetts Chapel road in Greensboro with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12-1:15 PM Wednesday at the church prior to the service.

George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:15p.m.
Community Baptist Church
1330 Burnett's Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC
Jun
16
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Community Baptist Church
1330 Burnett's Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
All of you are in our thoughts and prayers at this trying time. We pray you are strengthened through the memories of his goodness, and believe his spirit carries on in the loved ones around him as he waits in Heaven for us to join.
Bruce and Teresa Sheldon
July 1, 2021
God's love and peace have no boundaries of space and time. Peace, my heart, let the time for the parting be sweet. Let it not be a death but completeness. Let love melt into memory and pain into songs. Let the flight through the sky end in the folding of the wings over the nest. Let the last touch of your hands be gentle like the flower of the night. Stand still, O Beautiful End, for a moment, and say your last words in silence. I bow to you and hold up my lamp to light your way.
Chuck Hager
June 16, 2021
Tommy and Jessica Branch
June 16, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I pray God's love, peace and strength though this hard time in your lives. Justin was a great guy and always made me smile
Pamela T Osborne
June 15, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I pray God's love, peace and strength through this hard time in your lives. Justin was an awesome guy that always made me smile
Pamela T Osborne
Other
June 15, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. May God comfort you in this time of sorrow.
Phyllis Brown Birchall
Family
June 14, 2021
Stephanie, I am so very sorry for your loss. Sending hugs and prayers for your and Kenley.
Kandy Apple
June 14, 2021
Please accept my deepest condolences for the passing of your husband. I wish I could do more to help, but know that I will always be there if you need me. Praying God's peace and love over your entire family.
Donna Jones
June 14, 2021
I'm praying for all of your family, Dawn. I was very sorry to hear this news.
Gina Allen
June 14, 2021
Praying for you Steph and Kenly
Kaylyn Canter
Friend
June 14, 2021
Our hearts are broken. Prayers for you and Kenly and family. May God´s peace surround you!
John and Sarah Lawrence (Jason´s parents)
Other
June 14, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. So many thanks to all the memories you´ve given me, from work to family life camping in the mountains. You taught me a lot about work ethic and always taken care of your friends & family. You´ll be missed!
Daniel Lizotte
Friend
June 14, 2021
My heart goes out to you Stephanie and your precious daughter, always remember you´ll see him again one day. My prayers go out to you and family. He was too young, God bless you all.
Marilyn Davis
Family
June 14, 2021
Our hearts and prayers go out to Stephanie,Kenly and family,Justin was a great guy and will be greatly missed,God bless you all.
Chris Brady
Friend
June 14, 2021
