Greensboro News & Record
Katherine Fuller
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC
Fuller, Katherine

July 29, 1935 - September 17, 2021

Katherine Fuller, 86, passed away on September 17, 2021. She was a retiree of Lorillard Tobacco Company. She is survived by her sister Dare Johnson, her grandson Byron Fuller, four great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Aaron Fuller, her son Ray Fuller, her mother and father, and nine brothers and three sisters.

A graveside service will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Children's Home Society.

Triad Cremation & Funeral Service

2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
