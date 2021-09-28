Fuller, Katherine



July 29, 1935 - September 17, 2021



Katherine Fuller, 86, passed away on September 17, 2021. She was a retiree of Lorillard Tobacco Company. She is survived by her sister Dare Johnson, her grandson Byron Fuller, four great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Aaron Fuller, her son Ray Fuller, her mother and father, and nine brothers and three sisters.



A graveside service will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Children's Home Society.



Triad Cremation & Funeral Service



2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 28, 2021.