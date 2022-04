Katherine Jordan



High Point — Katherine Jordan, 62, died Monday, April 4, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m. at Deep River Friends Meeting, 5300 W. Wendover Ave. Sechrest-Davis Funerals & Cremations is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 22, 2022.