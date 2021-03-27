Menu
Katherine W. Mitchell
Katherine W. McBride Mitchell

McLeansville — Katherine W. McBride Mitchell, 93, died Thursday, March 25, 2021. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 29 at Calvary Baptist Church with visitation two hours prior at the church; 5585 Burlington Rd. Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
NC
Mar
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have known Katherine a long time she was a big part of our breakfast club at Bojangles every morning 6 days a week. We all miss her very much and I send my sympathy to her family. The group was very happy that we gave her a surprise birthday party last year.
Sara Johnson
March 27, 2021
