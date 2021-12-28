Menu
Katherine M. "Kate" Transou
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Transou, Katherine "Kate" M.

Mrs. Katherine "Kate" M. Transou, 91, died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Wesley Long Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 30, at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street. The family will visit with friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

Kate was born in Greensboro, NC, daughter of the late Lemuel Augusta and Laura Bobbitt Michael. After leaving the Children's Home in Winston-Salem, she attended Pfeiffer College and began a 48-year career at Burlington Industries. Kate was a member of Westover Church and enjoyed activities with the Tanglewood Garden Club, BI Friends and reunions at the Children's Home.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Transou was preceded in death by her husband James Transou; sister, Margaret Cooke, and twin brother Robert Michael. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Westover Church Missions Fund, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27410 or to Greensboro Youth for Christ, 917 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Dec
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Words cannot express how much I esteem Kate Transou for her sweetness, kindness, and faithfulness as she ministered alongside her husband, Jim, in the tape ministry at Westover Church for many, many years before our modern technology. I am sure that many of these cassette tapes blessed missionaries throughout the world. She truly allowed our Lord Jesus Christ to shine in and through her life. Kate, you are home now, enjoying God's presence with His precious Son, Jesus, and all of your loved ones there with you.
Rachel Reavis Ellis
Other
December 28, 2021
