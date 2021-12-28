Words cannot express how much I esteem Kate Transou for her sweetness, kindness, and faithfulness as she ministered alongside her husband, Jim, in the tape ministry at Westover Church for many, many years before our modern technology. I am sure that many of these cassette tapes blessed missionaries throughout the world. She truly allowed our Lord Jesus Christ to shine in and through her life. Kate, you are home now, enjoying God's presence with His precious Son, Jesus, and all of your loved ones there with you.

