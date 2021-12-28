Transou, Katherine "Kate" M.
Mrs. Katherine "Kate" M. Transou, 91, died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Wesley Long Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 30, at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street. The family will visit with friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Kate was born in Greensboro, NC, daughter of the late Lemuel Augusta and Laura Bobbitt Michael. After leaving the Children's Home in Winston-Salem, she attended Pfeiffer College and began a 48-year career at Burlington Industries. Kate was a member of Westover Church and enjoyed activities with the Tanglewood Garden Club, BI Friends and reunions at the Children's Home.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Transou was preceded in death by her husband James Transou; sister, Margaret Cooke, and twin brother Robert Michael. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Westover Church Missions Fund, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27410 or to Greensboro Youth for Christ, 917 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 28, 2021.