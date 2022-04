Katheryn "Delane" Pate



Greensboro — Katheryn "Delane" Pate, 78, died Thursday, June 17, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel, 515 N. Elm St.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 22, 2021.