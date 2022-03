Kathleen "Kat" Spangler Hodges



Eden — Kathleen "Kat" Spangler Hodges, 91, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 5 at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Overlook Cemetery. She will lie in repose on Thursday, 12 to 6 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 3, 2021.