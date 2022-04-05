Mills, Kathleen Wise
April 1, 1927 - April 1, 2022
Kathleen Wise Mills, 95, of Eden, passed on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Parkview Health & Rehab in Chapel Hill, NC.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel in Eden with burial to follow at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens in Eden. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home Chapel.
Kathleen was born April 1, 1927, in Winnsboro, SC, to Leona and Charlie Wise. She spent most of her childhood in Stoneville, NC and graduated from Stoneville High School. She married Oscar Mills in 1948 and moved to Eden, NC, where she enjoyed a career at Fieldcrest Cannon for more than 20 years before starting another phase of life as a stay-at-home mother after the birth of her daughter, Stephanie. Kathleen was a wonderful, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to welcome family and friends to her home where she enjoyed providing guests with delicious food and hospitality. Kathleen was an active member of the First Christian Church in Eden for many years.
Kathleen found joy in helping others and met many friends while working alongside her husband at Spray Drug Company, in the personnel department at Fieldcrest and, later in life, as she enjoyed assisting customers at The Back Door gift shop at Grogan's Garden Center in Eden.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Stephanie McAdam; her grandchildren, Maria, James and Lucas McAdam; niece Jann MacInnes; and many other beloved family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Mills; her brothers, Charlie McCants Wise and Carl Wise, and son-in-law James McAdam (Jim).
The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Eden for their care and kindness while Kathleen resided there, for almost six years. And many thanks to friends who visited, called and sent cards to brighten the days. All were greatly appreciated.
Memorials may be made to Widows for Christ, Spray Baptist Church, 745 Church St., Eden, NC 27288.
