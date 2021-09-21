Keck, Kathy Rumley
January 23, 1955 - September 19, 2021
Kathy Rumley Keck, 66, of Rockingham County, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Annie Penn Hospital. She was a loving wife, mother and Nana. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Thompsonville Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Campbell and Rev. Coy Blackman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will see friends 12 till 2 p.m. Thursday September 23, 2021 before the service at the church. A native of Rockingham County, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Margie Brown Rumley and had lived in the Williamsburg community since 1993. She was the former office manager at Dr. Charles Lomax's office in Greensboro and was an active member of Thompsonville Baptist Church where she served on the decorating committee until her health began to fail. She is survived by her husband of 47 years: Jerry M. Keck of the home, daughter: Heather Keck Foxx and husband Bryan of Sanford, FL, sisters: Donna R. Honeycutt of Elon, and Robin R. Woods and husband Craig of Brown Summit, grandchildren: Jalen, Logan, Kensley and Riley Foxx. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Keck family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com
