Kathy Rumley Keck
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
308 Lindsey St.
Reidsville, NC
Keck, Kathy Rumley

January 23, 1955 - September 19, 2021

Kathy Rumley Keck, 66, of Rockingham County, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Annie Penn Hospital. She was a loving wife, mother and Nana. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Thompsonville Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Campbell and Rev. Coy Blackman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will see friends 12 till 2 p.m. Thursday September 23, 2021 before the service at the church. A native of Rockingham County, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Margie Brown Rumley and had lived in the Williamsburg community since 1993. She was the former office manager at Dr. Charles Lomax's office in Greensboro and was an active member of Thompsonville Baptist Church where she served on the decorating committee until her health began to fail. She is survived by her husband of 47 years: Jerry M. Keck of the home, daughter: Heather Keck Foxx and husband Bryan of Sanford, FL, sisters: Donna R. Honeycutt of Elon, and Robin R. Woods and husband Craig of Brown Summit, grandchildren: Jalen, Logan, Kensley and Riley Foxx. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Keck family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com.

Citty Funeral Home, Inc.

308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Thompsonville Baptist Church
NC
Sep
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Thompsonville Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Jerry and family I´m so sorry for your loss. My prayer is for Jesus to be with you during this time.
Roy Hill
Friend
September 22, 2021
Jerry, Diane and I have you and family in our prayers. So sorry for your loss. Kathy was a fine lady. Know you all will miss her. Clarence
Clarence & Diane Hilliard
Friend
September 22, 2021
