Pegram, Kay Bailey
August 21, 1946 - December 11, 2020
GREENSBORO - Mrs. Kay Bailey Pegram, 74, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Cone Health Green Valley Hospital. Kay was born in Greensboro, NC on August 21, 1946 and she graduated from Grimsley High School. She was employed as an administrative assistant for many years until her retirement.
In addition to her parents, Henry Clay and Frances Rogers Bailey, Kay is predeceased by her dear sister, Jeannie Kerns. She is survived by her devoted husband, William (Willie) Pegram; her phenomenal children Tommy Fletcher (Karin), Michelle Fletcher (Ken), Bobby Fletcher (Ginger) and Mark Alexander-Pegram (Randy); her beloved grandchildren Justin (Bri), Rion (Lauren), Alan, Aaron and Trey; her loveable great-grandchildren Ashlee and Abby; her adored brothers Tommy Bailey (Linda) and Chuck Bailey (Owilda); her numerous spirited nieces and nephews and fabulous friends.
Kay loved nothing more than her family. She was forever their advocate and protector. When you left Kay's home, you left with either food or a token of her affection, whether you wanted it or not. If you knew Kay, then you knew her love for Elvis Presley, salt and pepper shakers and, of course, shoes (who doesn't need 200 salt and pepper shakers and 300 pairs of shoes?).
In addition to the tremendous love she had for her family, Kay tirelessly worked to serve the needs of her community and the underprivileged. She was a member of the Guilford College Community Civitan Club where she ultimately served as the first female president. She enjoyed her longstanding membership in the Xi Alpha Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and the loving friendship of her sorors. She provided numerous volunteer hours and clothing to the Rockingham County Family Charities founded by her brother, Chuck. Kay also served in the Rose Chapter #178 of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the Fellowship UCC where she received spiritual nourishment and solace in the words and fellowship of Dr. Phil Norwood and its members.
Rest in peace Kay, mom, maw-maw. Your sassy spirit and infectious laugh will be forever missed. We will continue to honor and celebrate you while finding peace and comfort in our memories of you.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donations to the Boys and Girls Homes of NC, Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina or any organization of your choice created to meet the needs of children.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
