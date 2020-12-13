Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kay Bailey Pegram
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Grimsley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Pegram, Kay Bailey

August 21, 1946 - December 11, 2020

GREENSBORO - Mrs. Kay Bailey Pegram, 74, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Cone Health Green Valley Hospital. Kay was born in Greensboro, NC on August 21, 1946 and she graduated from Grimsley High School. She was employed as an administrative assistant for many years until her retirement.

In addition to her parents, Henry Clay and Frances Rogers Bailey, Kay is predeceased by her dear sister, Jeannie Kerns. She is survived by her devoted husband, William (Willie) Pegram; her phenomenal children Tommy Fletcher (Karin), Michelle Fletcher (Ken), Bobby Fletcher (Ginger) and Mark Alexander-Pegram (Randy); her beloved grandchildren Justin (Bri), Rion (Lauren), Alan, Aaron and Trey; her loveable great-grandchildren Ashlee and Abby; her adored brothers Tommy Bailey (Linda) and Chuck Bailey (Owilda); her numerous spirited nieces and nephews and fabulous friends.

Kay loved nothing more than her family. She was forever their advocate and protector. When you left Kay's home, you left with either food or a token of her affection, whether you wanted it or not. If you knew Kay, then you knew her love for Elvis Presley, salt and pepper shakers and, of course, shoes (who doesn't need 200 salt and pepper shakers and 300 pairs of shoes?).

In addition to the tremendous love she had for her family, Kay tirelessly worked to serve the needs of her community and the underprivileged. She was a member of the Guilford College Community Civitan Club where she ultimately served as the first female president. She enjoyed her longstanding membership in the Xi Alpha Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and the loving friendship of her sorors. She provided numerous volunteer hours and clothing to the Rockingham County Family Charities founded by her brother, Chuck. Kay also served in the Rose Chapter #178 of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the Fellowship UCC where she received spiritual nourishment and solace in the words and fellowship of Dr. Phil Norwood and its members.

Rest in peace Kay, mom, maw-maw. Your sassy spirit and infectious laugh will be forever missed. We will continue to honor and celebrate you while finding peace and comfort in our memories of you.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donations to the Boys and Girls Homes of NC, Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina or any organization of your choice created to meet the needs of children.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
We were very saddened to hear of your loss. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Wayne & Marianne Woody
December 18, 2020
To Michelle and Ken: you have our heartfelt sympathy on the passing of your matriarch. Hold on to the pleasant and indelible memories, and know that your love endures.
Betty & George Gilmore
December 17, 2020
Very sad to hear of Kay passing. I have many memories of her from years past- I am thankful I got to see and talk to her at Rion´s wedding. Prayers for the entire family.
Kendall Blackwelder
December 14, 2020
We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kay. She will be greatly missed as a close friend and great Civitan. We are holding Willie and her entire family in the Light.
Hayes & Nancy Ratledge
December 14, 2020
We want to express our deepest sympathy. If we can help in any way, please call.
Tom & Louise Hight
December 13, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Kay was such a sweet lady and like family to us. She will surely be missed.
Chad and Annette VonCannon
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results