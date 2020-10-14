Ferguson, Kaye
November 26, 1955 - October 13, 2020
Kaye Gilliland Ferguson, 64, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Ferguson was born November 26, 1955, the daughter of Thomas "Bill" Jackson and Rebecca Burnette Brown Gilliland.
She loved to travel, especially to Walt Disney World, and her annual vacations with her family. Kaye was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves. She attended Oakley Baptist and Hickory Mountain Baptist churches. Kaye retired as a social worker with Guilford County DSS. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jackie Gilliland, and sister, Joanne Gilliland White Brown.
She is survived by her husband: Michael Riley Ferguson; daughter, Heidi Kidd Faucette and husband Travis of Whitsett; son, Nicholas Kidd and wife Suzanna of Burlington; stepson, Jeffrey Robert Ferguson of Siler City; sister, Sherrie Gilliland of Sanford; brother, James "Randy" Randall Gilliland of Siler City; grandchildren, Gracyn, Jaclyn and Parker Faucette and Lawson Kidd.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her caregiver Levonda Farrar and all the staff of AuthoraCare Hospice in Burlington.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home, 230 North Second Avenue, Siler City, NC. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Chatham Memorial Park, 13260 Hwy. 64 West, Siler City with Rev. Jim Wall officiating and Chaplain Gail Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for PPA Research to the Medical Foundation of NC, The Woody Durham Fund, 123 West Franklin St. #510, Chapel Hill, NC 27516.
Smith & Buckner funeral home is assisting the Ferguson family.
