Banner, Keelan
July 25, 1999 - March 6, 2021
Keelan O'Neal Banner, 21, of Thomasville, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Born July 25, 1999, in Forsyth County, he is a son of Edward Ruffin and Tina Toomes Banner of Thomasville. Keelan was attending his junior year at Liberty University, majoring in business and human resources. An avid hunter & fisherman, Keelan was his truest self when he was in his outdoor sanctuary, sitting in a duck blind filled with generations of Banners. He found the most joy in the simplicities of life, which is a direct reflection of his spirit. He required nothing more than the sun on his face, the breeze on his skin & the crackle of an open fire in the company of his friends & family (which when it came to Keelan, there wasn't much distinction between the two).
Keelan's most precious role in life was that of "brother." There was no 'Keelan' without the preceding 'Cates' - they were the best of buds through thick & thin. Their sense of brotherhood was always present. As the boys became men, the bond between the brothers blossomed into something described best in the words of an Author Unknown: "Brothers are what best friends can never be." For Keelan, family was his eternal anchor - his North Star beaming with strength, love & unwavering support.
Loving Keelan was the honor of anyone who was privileged to share a slice of life with him. So in all of our tomorrows when the desire for a connection to him seems impossible, step outside into the evening air and lift your gaze to the sky. As Keelan recently shared with a close friend : "I can feel God the most through space when I look up to the stars."
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Cates McCall Banner of Thomasville; grandfather, Jerry Wayne Toomes of Pleasant Garden; uncles, Shane A. Toomes of Kernersville, Jack Lynnwood Banner, Jr. (Mary Sue) of Greensboro; cousins, Matt and Cari Banner and children of Colfax, Jeff and Lindley Webb and children of Atlanta.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rebecca C. Toomes, Jack Lynwood Banner, Sr. and Martha O'Neal Banner.
Private services will be held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Liberty University, c/o Liberty University Shepherd Benevolence Fund, 1971 University Boulevard, Lynchburg, VA 24502 in memory of Keelan Banner
