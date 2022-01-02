Reidsville - Keith Ford DeJournette, died Friday, January 28, 2022. Memorial services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 from the chapel of Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street. (Johnson & Sons)
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 2, 2022.
Some of us grew up with Keith, went to school together played together or just had conversations with him. Keith was always a friendly caring person.
Our deepest condolences to family. God will continue to provide comfort and peace.