Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Keith Ford DeJournette
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
115 HOLDERBY ST
Reidsville, NC
Keith Ford DeJournette

Reidsville - Keith Ford DeJournette, died Friday, January 28, 2022. Memorial services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 from the chapel of Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street. (Johnson & Sons)
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
115 HOLDERBY ST, Reidsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Johnson & Sons Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Some of us grew up with Keith, went to school together played together or just had conversations with him. Keith was always a friendly caring person. Our deepest condolences to family. God will continue to provide comfort and peace.
Minnie Baize, sisters & Brothers
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results