Keith Whitney Eller, 55, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on December 6, 2021, at Wesley Long Hospital. He was born on April 23,1966 in Greensboro to William Whitney Eller, Jr., and the late Celia Dare Sherrill Eller. Keith was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church where he consistently warmed the hearts of the congregation with his friendly and welcoming spirit. He graduated from McIver School in Greensboro, and after graduation, he worked on many projects at the Guilford County Sheltered Workshop and at LifeSpan. He spent his summers with his Camp Joy family, swimming, singing, performing, and creating artwork. Keith loved listening to music and singing his favorite songs, usually ones from musicals and patriotic tunes. Keith was an athlete and participated at the Special Olympics for many years. He enjoyed bowling and playing basketball, golf, and tennis. Keith also loved watching sports but was particularly loyal to the Carolina Panthers and all ACC teams. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him wearing a Duke hat with a Carolina T-Shirt.
Mr. Eller is survived by his father, William Whitney Eller, Jr., of Greensboro and his sisters, Lisa Eller of Greensboro and Teresa Eller Willetts (Steve) of Wilmington; nephews and nieces, Dylan Smith and Walter Smith of Greensboro, Rachael Smith of Raleigh and Whitney Willetts and Nicole Willetts of Wilmington; Aunts Betty Kuge of Orlando, FL and Martha (Jack) Harris of Matthews, as well as several cousins.
Keith touched many people in his family and in the community. Special thanks to Keith's friends Dorothy, Billy, and Melesa, and his decades-long housemates and caregivers at his home on Westridge Road, all members of his extended family who cared greatly for him.
The family would especially like to express gratitude to the nurses on the fifth floor at Wesley Long Hospital for the loving care they provided to Keith and his family during his final days.
There will be a memorial service on Tuesday, December 14, at 2:00 pm at Centenary United Methodist Church, Greensboro, NC. All are welcome to attend, but masks and other Covid precautions are required.
Memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27403.
Arrangements are entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was sad news when mom told me of Keith´s passing.
He was just pure joy and love. I always remember my dad enjoyed him so much . I pray you all can be at peace with all the happy memories and knowing that he is reunited with Celia .
Hugs and more hugs
Cathy Samouce
December 18, 2021
My heart is broken to hear this news. Keith was a long time friend of my sister Missy, as well as the rest of our family. Keith was always smiling, and was one of my favorite people of all the kids that went to school and participated with Missy in the Special Olympics. Please know that your entire family are in the thoughts and prayers of The Spivey Family, today and always!
Kathleen Spivey
December 15, 2021
Bill, deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Linda K. Williams
December 14, 2021
Bill, so sorry to hear of Keith´s death.
Henry Brown
Work
December 14, 2021
I am so sorry Mr Bill Eller for your lose. May GOD heal You and Your Family. Praying for You.
Claudette Carden Gobble
December 14, 2021
Bill, condolences and Prayers!
Randy Southard
December 14, 2021
Keith was such a joy to know. He was always such fun to be around. He made Camp Joy so special and I always liked forward to seeing him when he came. He will be truly missed.