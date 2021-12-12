Eller, Keith Whitney



April 23, 1966 - December 6, 2021



Keith Whitney Eller, 55, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on December 6, 2021, at Wesley Long Hospital. He was born on April 23,1966 in Greensboro to William Whitney Eller, Jr., and the late Celia Dare Sherrill Eller. Keith was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church where he consistently warmed the hearts of the congregation with his friendly and welcoming spirit. He graduated from McIver School in Greensboro, and after graduation, he worked on many projects at the Guilford County Sheltered Workshop and at LifeSpan. He spent his summers with his Camp Joy family, swimming, singing, performing, and creating artwork. Keith loved listening to music and singing his favorite songs, usually ones from musicals and patriotic tunes. Keith was an athlete and participated at the Special Olympics for many years. He enjoyed bowling and playing basketball, golf, and tennis. Keith also loved watching sports but was particularly loyal to the Carolina Panthers and all ACC teams. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him wearing a Duke hat with a Carolina T-Shirt.



Mr. Eller is survived by his father, William Whitney Eller, Jr., of Greensboro and his sisters, Lisa Eller of Greensboro and Teresa Eller Willetts (Steve) of Wilmington; nephews and nieces, Dylan Smith and Walter Smith of Greensboro, Rachael Smith of Raleigh and Whitney Willetts and Nicole Willetts of Wilmington; Aunts Betty Kuge of Orlando, FL and Martha (Jack) Harris of Matthews, as well as several cousins.



Keith touched many people in his family and in the community. Special thanks to Keith's friends Dorothy, Billy, and Melesa, and his decades-long housemates and caregivers at his home on Westridge Road, all members of his extended family who cared greatly for him.



The family would especially like to express gratitude to the nurses on the fifth floor at Wesley Long Hospital for the loving care they provided to Keith and his family during his final days.



There will be a memorial service on Tuesday, December 14, at 2:00 pm at Centenary United Methodist Church, Greensboro, NC. All are welcome to attend, but masks and other Covid precautions are required.



Memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27403.



Arrangements are entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 12, 2021.