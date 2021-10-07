Jones, Keith Lennon
July 26, 1954 - October 5, 2021
Mocksville - Mr. Keith Lennon Jones, 67, of Cattle Way, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
He was born on July 26, 1954, in Davie County, to the late Paul William and Reba Virginia Myers Jones.
Mr. Jones was an Eagle Scout and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a proud airline mechanic, having worked for Piedmont Airlines and U.S. Airlines for many years. He enjoyed managing Northspoon Farm, a beef-producing cattle farm, and loved fishing in his free time. Mr. Jones was also the former master of the Mocksville Masonic Lodge #134. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Candace Lace Jones; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Debbie Knight Jones, of the home; two daughters, Cylyndia Jones Smith (Kiley) and Casey Jones Clayton (Ben); a sister, Lyndia Jones Cornatzer (Gordon); eight grandchildren, Korbin Smith, Caylin Perdue, Calista Perdue, Caleb Stephens, Kyra Smith, Kiptyn Clayton, Kaden Smith, Kollyns Clayton; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, October 8, at Christ Moravian Church in Winston-Salem, with Rev. Neil Routh officiating. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 11, at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons with military honors and Masonic rites.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for D.A.V. Davie County Chapter #75, c/o Tom Glasscock, 243 Dance Hall Road, Mocksville, NC 27028.
