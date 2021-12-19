Kelli Marie Watkins Lewis
Augusta, GA — Kelli Marie Watkins Lewis, 35, formerly of Reidsville, passed away December 11, 2021.
Survivors include mother, Darlene Nicholson Wilson; father, Kenneth Watkins; son, Kalvin Watkins, daughters, Kylah Lindsay and Keyona Taylor; brothers, Jeffrey Watkins and Michael Poteat II; aunts, Anne Wiggins, Lisa Howard, Kathy Jones and Jean Mobley; uncle, Rev. Larry Watkins (Shirley); a host of relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 1 until 7 p.m. with the family arriving at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Ave., Greensboro. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2021.