Kelli Marie Watkins Lewis
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave
Greensboro, NC
Kelli Marie Watkins Lewis

Augusta, GA — Kelli Marie Watkins Lewis, 35, formerly of Reidsville, passed away December 11, 2021.

Survivors include mother, Darlene Nicholson Wilson; father, Kenneth Watkins; son, Kalvin Watkins, daughters, Kylah Lindsay and Keyona Taylor; brothers, Jeffrey Watkins and Michael Poteat II; aunts, Anne Wiggins, Lisa Howard, Kathy Jones and Jean Mobley; uncle, Rev. Larry Watkins (Shirley); a host of relatives and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 1 until 7 p.m. with the family arriving at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Ave., Greensboro. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home
1024 Homeland Ave, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
