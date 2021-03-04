Menu
Kelly Gilbreath
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
Gilbreath, Kelly

May 18, 1935 - March 1, 2021

Kelly Gilbreath, 85, of Greensboro passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Moses H. Cone Hospital. A private graveside service will be held.

Kelly was a lifelong member of Rehobeth United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Sumner High School and a US Army veteran. Kelly retired from Covington Diesel with over 40 years of service, after which he worked for Carolina American Tours as a bus driver. He enjoyed aviation and held a private pilots license for 35 years.

The youngest of six siblings, Kelly is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Epsie Ryan Gilbreath, one sister and one brother.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Suggs Gilbreath; daughters and sons-in-law, Allison Armfield (David), Elaine Dixon (Eddie); grandchildren, Mackenzie (Zack), Madelyn (Dylan), Clay, and Chloe; one brother and two sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 4, 2021.
Shirley Faye we are so sorry to learn of Kelly´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are forever with you and the family.
Emma Ray and Family
April 8, 2021
Shirley , So sorry to hear about Kelly. Thinking of You and the Girl's.In the days to come may you find peace knowing he 's in a better place and pain free. Love, Verilea YOU FIND PEA E
verilea poole
March 4, 2021
I am so sorry for you loss. He was a great man. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
SUSAN KITTERMAN
March 4, 2021
We are very sorry to hear about Kelly´s passing. I will always appreciate the things that he did for me to encourage and advance my love of aviation!
Jed Doggett
March 4, 2021
