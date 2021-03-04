Gilbreath, Kelly



May 18, 1935 - March 1, 2021



Kelly Gilbreath, 85, of Greensboro passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Moses H. Cone Hospital. A private graveside service will be held.



Kelly was a lifelong member of Rehobeth United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Sumner High School and a US Army veteran. Kelly retired from Covington Diesel with over 40 years of service, after which he worked for Carolina American Tours as a bus driver. He enjoyed aviation and held a private pilots license for 35 years.



The youngest of six siblings, Kelly is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Epsie Ryan Gilbreath, one sister and one brother.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Suggs Gilbreath; daughters and sons-in-law, Allison Armfield (David), Elaine Dixon (Eddie); grandchildren, Mackenzie (Zack), Madelyn (Dylan), Clay, and Chloe; one brother and two sisters; and several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 4, 2021.