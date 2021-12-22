Menu
Kelly Renee Jackson
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Greensboro
1900 Vanstory Street
Greensboro, NC
Jackson, Kelly Renee

1980 - 2021

Kelly Renee Jackson, 41, of Greensboro, NC passed away on December 20, 2021, at Cone Hospital after a brief illness. She received her glorified body and is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Westminster Gardens Cemetery in Greensboro. Pastors Steve Walsh and Bill Young will be officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Ms. Jackson was born May 1, 1980, in Greensboro, NC to David and Nancy Jackson. She graduated from Western Guilford High School and UNCG with a bachelor's degree in business. Kelly loved her dogs Misty and Bailey. Ms. Jackson was a member of Good Shepherd Church of Greensboro.

Surviving her are her parents David and Nancy Jackson of Greensboro, sister, Melissa Jackson of Butner, NC and her miniature dachshund, Bailey. Preceding her in death was her beloved miniature dachshund, Misty Lynn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Murdoch Center, 1600 East C Street, Butner, NC 27509 or Good Shepherd Church, 4453 Sumner Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. Online condolences may be offered at www.advantagegreensboro.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Westminster Gardens Cemetery
Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Greensboro
Sponsored by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Greensboro.
Dave and Nancy, we are so sorry for your loss.
John And Iva Whitaker
December 22, 2021
