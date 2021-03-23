Loman, Kelly (Hawkins)



March 6, 1964 - March 13, 2021



Kelly Loman (Hawkins) passed away at the age of 57 on March 13, 2021. She was the only daughter born to the late Margaret and Arthur Hawkins. She was also preceded in death by her beloved brother Dennis W. Hawkins. She was a resident of Brown Summit for most of her life. She was a graduate of Northeast Guilford High School. She is survived by her beloved son Joshua D. Ashley, grandsons Dennis Medley and Joshua Jaxson Ashley; also her brother Mike Hawkins and wife Teresa, niece Whitney Hawkins and sons Brantley Thoren and Cayson Wright, and a long list of friends she loved like family. A memorial will be held in her honor at her home on April 3, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone who wishes to pay respects or say their goodbyes is welcome to come. She was a friend to everyone she met and a devoted grandmother and will never be forgotten.



