Kelly Loman
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Northeast Guilford High School
Loman, Kelly (Hawkins)

March 6, 1964 - March 13, 2021

Kelly Loman (Hawkins) passed away at the age of 57 on March 13, 2021. She was the only daughter born to the late Margaret and Arthur Hawkins. She was also preceded in death by her beloved brother Dennis W. Hawkins. She was a resident of Brown Summit for most of her life. She was a graduate of Northeast Guilford High School. She is survived by her beloved son Joshua D. Ashley, grandsons Dennis Medley and Joshua Jaxson Ashley; also her brother Mike Hawkins and wife Teresa, niece Whitney Hawkins and sons Brantley Thoren and Cayson Wright, and a long list of friends she loved like family. A memorial will be held in her honor at her home on April 3, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone who wishes to pay respects or say their goodbyes is welcome to come. She was a friend to everyone she met and a devoted grandmother and will never be forgotten.

Cremation Service of the Triad

1039 East Lindsay St., Greensboro, NC 27405
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Memorial service
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
family home
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to the family.
Lesa Holt
March 24, 2021
