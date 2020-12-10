Menu
Kenneth Anthony
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Anthony, Kenneth

1958 - 2020

Kenneth Anthony, 62, of Reidsville, died Monday, December 7, 2020 at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Rehobeth United Methodist Church in Greensboro.

Kenneth earned his associate's degree at Rockingham Community College, his BA degree at Greensboro College and his master's degree at UNCG. He taught both American history and North Carolina history at GTCC and at UNCG. Kenneth was a member of Rehobeth United Methodist Church. He was also active with the Rockingham County Republican Party.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Irene Anthony.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Anthony of the home, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, distant family and friends that loved him.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Battlefield Trust, P.O. Box 79535, Baltimore, MD 21279 or to Rehobeth United Methodist Church Building Fund, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406.

George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Rehobeth United Methodist Church
Greensboro, NC
George Brothers Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ken & were Facebook friends, I always looked forward to his post that often made me smile & the ones that showcased his wife Kathy´s beautiful paintings! To his loving family this was a shock to see this morning, I offer my siincere sympathy! May you find love & strength in God´s love & sweet memories of Ken during this difficult time!
Marylin Nichols
December 11, 2020
Kenneth and I went to high school together. He was a very close friend of my husband Hugh all during high school. They both schemed to run for President one day, very high political aspirations for both! They were a hoot. We´ve lost touch with Kenneth but he was never forgotten by either one of us. Sending love & blessings to you for strength and healing
Sonya Montgomery
December 11, 2020
Kathy, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Linda Godwin
December 10, 2020
Dear Kathy, I am so sorry about Kenneth. You are in my prayers.
Marlene Bray
December 10, 2020
