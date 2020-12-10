Anthony, Kenneth



1958 - 2020



Kenneth Anthony, 62, of Reidsville, died Monday, December 7, 2020 at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville.



Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Rehobeth United Methodist Church in Greensboro.



Kenneth earned his associate's degree at Rockingham Community College, his BA degree at Greensboro College and his master's degree at UNCG. He taught both American history and North Carolina history at GTCC and at UNCG. Kenneth was a member of Rehobeth United Methodist Church. He was also active with the Rockingham County Republican Party.



Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Irene Anthony.



He is survived by his wife, Kathy Anthony of the home, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, distant family and friends that loved him.



Memorial contributions may be made to American Battlefield Trust, P.O. Box 79535, Baltimore, MD 21279 or to Rehobeth United Methodist Church Building Fund, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 10, 2020.