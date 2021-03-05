Kenneth Edward Atkins
Eden — Kenneth Edward Atkins gently left this world March 2, 2021 while in his Eden, NC home. His beautiful wife and devoted daughter were next to him as he had years ago said, "There comes a time."
A graveside service is Sunday, March 7, 3 p.m., Overlook Cemetery to be officiated by Pastor Kyle Goodman. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook via Fair Funeral Home's page. Kenneth is laid to rest with his parents, Renfro and Ora Atkins, and his brother, Ulys Atkins, Air Force pilot.
The love affair between Ken and his wife Ruth Stevens Atkins of 74 years was legendary. He devoted his life to keeping Ruth on the glimmering pedestal that he built and maintained for her even through seven years of dementia. Ken is survived by his daughter, Pamlyn Atkins, son-in-law Russell Karasik, his granddaughter, Reed Atkins Karasik, his grandson, Jesse Atkins Karasik, daughter-in-law Sally and three great-grandchildren, Estelle, Georgia and Teddy Karasik and kitties.
Ken was a proud man but was even more proud of his family. Bragging to everyone he met about his grandson Jesse...whom he started in real estate, his granddaughter Reed, who, he often said, was the smartest person in the family, and his daughter Pam, whom he said he didn't deserve.
Ken was born in Burlington, raised in Eden and sent to boarding school. As a young boy, he learned the hard work of picking tobacco in Canada and the feeling of independence by living away from home. He had a tireless work ethic; described recently as "the busiest man I've ever seen." He was sent to boarding school, completed three grades of high school in two years, was drafted into the Navy in 1943 and stationed in the Pacific on the USS John A. Bole, surviving several suicide bombings. When asked, he said he was never afraid during the raids," just mad as fire." After the war, he attended Duke University and was on the Duke football team.
Ken returned to Eden standing 6 ft. 3 in. tall with "movie star good looks." He looked up Ruth again and they eloped in 1947. During the year after their daughter was born, Ken built their home on Cedar Street using no power tools. He worked for the Greensboro Daily News managing paper routes and grooming the careers of the young paper boys he managed. He became interested in real estate, building several rental houses. In 1971 he graduated from Guilford College with a degree in "figuring," attended night school at the University of Virginia and opened his own CPA business on Hwy. 14 in Eden. An avid educator to everyone who would listen, Ken became a faculty member at Guilford College, teaching accounting and receiving "most outstanding faculty" status.
In the 1960's, Ken took the advice he was giving others and started investing in real estate. His success led to an early retirement and "the best decision I ever made, to buy a Prevost Coach." He and Ruth left Eden to become part of "The Jewels," establishing enduring friendships with "bus friends," a group who owned Prevost coaches and traveled North America together. These are friends who love and cherish friendship and a good time. They partied with royalty and the famous, creating their own fame. Ruth turned heads wherever she went. Ken loved a stiff Maker's Mark, a business discussion with some other brilliant person and then a quiet night with Ruth and his dog Petite or cat PF.
Ken loved no one more than Ruth, his soulmate of 74 years, loving and caring for her until the day of his passing. Ken and Ruth always treated each other with love, respect, and an artful delicacy. Their relationship stoked inspiration from all who knew them.
A tender soul, Ken loved all animals, saving countless birds, cats, dogs and even frogs--an infectious kindness that he instilled within his family.
Kenneth Atkins lived a full life with intention. His legacy is a gift to all who knew him. A master has passed.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society no-kill organization.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.