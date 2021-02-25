To Joye, the family, and Ken's multitude of friends: Bettie and I read with sadness the notice of his death. Of all the men we have known, we will remember him as always pleasant, helpful, supportive, dignified, and manly. We enjoyed our music and teaching together, always taking courage from his optimism and happy approach to life. He will be sorely missed, as they only made one.

J. Sam Johnson February 26, 2021