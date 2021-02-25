Brannon, Kenneth Joe
November 16, 1935 - February 22, 2021
Greensboro – Mr. Kenneth Joe Brannon, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Well-Spring Retirement Community. A private service will be livestreamed at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 27 at fbcgso.org/memorial
. Mr. Brannon will lie in state Friday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel. Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Odell Brannon, and mother, Ione Robbins Brannon; sisters, Jenelle Gallman (Billy), Joyce Cantey (Gilbert) and brother-in-law James Smith (Ruth Ann and Peggy). Kenneth was born November 16, 1935. He graduated from Great Falls High School (1953 valedictorian) from Furman University (1957) and had a degree from the American Institute of Banking. Before beginning his career at Peoples National Bank of Greenville, SC, Kenneth served in the US Army, followed by 8 years in the reserves. He later moved the family to Nashville, TN, where he worked at Lifeway for 27 years (Baptist Sunday School Board). Continuing his work with Lifeway, he transferred to Greenville and then Greensboro, which they have called home for 45 years. Following "retirement," he worked at Jefferson Pilot and Baptist Campus Ministries at UNCG. His church family was very important to him. Kenneth was a 45-year member of First Baptist Church of Greensboro, where he served as a deacon, served on numerous committees including pastor search, sang in the choir and served in the Music, College, Singles and his beloved Happy Hearts ministries. Never the one to lay idle, he was an avid volunteer at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro Urban Ministries, Junior Achievement of Nashville, and Sertoma International in Greenville. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joye Smith Brannon, son Brad Brannon (Sheryl), daughter Beth Barwick (Joey), all of Greensboro. Other survivors are grandchildren, Julie Brannon (Jen) of Schenectady, NY, Dr. Samuel Brannon (Reverend Heather) of Millburn, NJ, Tracie Hummel (Stephen) of Tucson, AZ, Abigail Nettesheim (Dr. Matthew) of Greensboro, Dr. Brannon Kling (Kristin) of Greensboro, Rebecca Brannon of High Point and J.P. Barwick (Hannah) of Graham; great-grandchildren, Cole and Laney Hummel and Conley Kling; nieces and nephews Gil, Terri, Meredith, Charles, Jimmy, Libby, Drew and Walter Kling - Brannon's father. The family is most appreciative of the staff at the skilled care facility at Well-Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the music ministries of First Baptist Church, 1000 West Friendly Avenue or Well-Spring Benevolence Fund, 4100 Well-Spring Drive, both of Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 25, 2021.