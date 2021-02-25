Menu
Kenneth Joe Brannon
1935 - 2021
Brannon, Kenneth Joe

November 16, 1935 - February 22, 2021

Greensboro – Mr. Kenneth Joe Brannon, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Well-Spring Retirement Community. A private service will be livestreamed at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 27 at fbcgso.org/memorial. Mr. Brannon will lie in state Friday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel. Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Odell Brannon, and mother, Ione Robbins Brannon; sisters, Jenelle Gallman (Billy), Joyce Cantey (Gilbert) and brother-in-law James Smith (Ruth Ann and Peggy). Kenneth was born November 16, 1935. He graduated from Great Falls High School (1953 valedictorian) from Furman University (1957) and had a degree from the American Institute of Banking. Before beginning his career at Peoples National Bank of Greenville, SC, Kenneth served in the US Army, followed by 8 years in the reserves. He later moved the family to Nashville, TN, where he worked at Lifeway for 27 years (Baptist Sunday School Board). Continuing his work with Lifeway, he transferred to Greenville and then Greensboro, which they have called home for 45 years. Following "retirement," he worked at Jefferson Pilot and Baptist Campus Ministries at UNCG. His church family was very important to him. Kenneth was a 45-year member of First Baptist Church of Greensboro, where he served as a deacon, served on numerous committees including pastor search, sang in the choir and served in the Music, College, Singles and his beloved Happy Hearts ministries. Never the one to lay idle, he was an avid volunteer at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro Urban Ministries, Junior Achievement of Nashville, and Sertoma International in Greenville. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joye Smith Brannon, son Brad Brannon (Sheryl), daughter Beth Barwick (Joey), all of Greensboro. Other survivors are grandchildren, Julie Brannon (Jen) of Schenectady, NY, Dr. Samuel Brannon (Reverend Heather) of Millburn, NJ, Tracie Hummel (Stephen) of Tucson, AZ, Abigail Nettesheim (Dr. Matthew) of Greensboro, Dr. Brannon Kling (Kristin) of Greensboro, Rebecca Brannon of High Point and J.P. Barwick (Hannah) of Graham; great-grandchildren, Cole and Laney Hummel and Conley Kling; nieces and nephews Gil, Terri, Meredith, Charles, Jimmy, Libby, Drew and Walter Kling - Brannon's father. The family is most appreciative of the staff at the skilled care facility at Well-Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the music ministries of First Baptist Church, 1000 West Friendly Avenue or Well-Spring Benevolence Fund, 4100 Well-Spring Drive, both of Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Brannon and Family, I am so sorry for your loss. Mr. Brannon was a spectacular man who had such a loving heart and made my work experience at Well Spring that much more worth it.
Zoe Austin
Work
February 23, 2022
To Joye, the family, and Ken's multitude of friends: Bettie and I read with sadness the notice of his death. Of all the men we have known, we will remember him as always pleasant, helpful, supportive, dignified, and manly. We enjoyed our music and teaching together, always taking courage from his optimism and happy approach to life. He will be sorely missed, as they only made one.
J. Sam Johnson
February 26, 2021
Both Ken and Joye hold a special place in our hearts. Ken was a special person who always was willing to go the extra mile to help someone who was in need. Great role manager for those he encountered. He will be missed. Sending our love.
Edwin & Betsy Poindexter
February 26, 2021
We were sorry to hear of your loss. KEN was kind to eve ryone. We will miss him .our thoughts and prayers are with you..
Gene & Martha Cox
February 26, 2021
Sincere condolences to your family. I have such sweet memories of Ken´s wonderful smile and kind ways. Blessings to you all in these difficult days.
Sharon Bennett
February 25, 2021
