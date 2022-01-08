We shared a special bond - first as Kappa Brothers and Polmarch each, of the Fayetteville Alumni Chapter; then as Commissioner (MEAC) and Athletics Director (SCSU), as we battled all foes from 1980 - 1990 to keep the Mideastern Athlectic Conference both solvent and competitive.



Ken was a giant among men, as a professional administrator, a former athlete, a husband, a father, and a friend to all. His light-hearted humor, wit, and easy-going communications style will be missed here on earth; but God has already prepared a place for him in heaven - and he has answered the call.



Finally, he lived up to the charge which I personally imposed on him as he left the City of Fayetteville to become MEAC Commissioner in 1977: "Great God I ask for no meaner pelf, than that I may not diappoint myself" Henry David Thoreau "Rest In Peace My Brother"

Willis Ham Friend January 5, 2022