Greensboro — Kenneth Free, Sr., 85, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021. A homegoing celebration will be held Sunday, January 9 in Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Rd. at 3 p.m. Interment in Mt. Tabor UMC Cemetery, 3100 Creek Ridge Rd. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 8, 2022.
Ken, I was sorry to hear from Marshall the sad news that your father has passed. I pray that the mercy of God and the love of friends and family are a great comfort to you at this tender time. God bless you! Kay Johnson
Ms. Kay Johnson
Friend
January 21, 2022
My deepest condolences to the family. May God give you strength as you go through these difficult days
Jacqueline McMillan
Friend
January 9, 2022
Ken left a beautiful legacy of love for God, family and all mankind. We loved Ken and he will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and amazing witty stories. Prayers for the family. He had a wonderful homegoing service. We could feel the love and I know he was proud.
Nagatha Tonkins
Family
January 9, 2022
I will miss my cousin Ken! He was a hero to me and a giant of a man. My sympathies to the family.
Rudy Free
Family
January 9, 2022
In living memory Ken will truly be missed. My mom and Ken were cousins and she would always tell me funny things they did when they were kids. She thought so highly of him and Loretta and Lacy. So much that I know she named my brother after him. Rest in peace.
Sherri Nicholson
Family
January 9, 2022
Ken's wit and thoughtfulness will always be with us. Remember the good times in the Fellowship Hall.
Tiajuana Mosby
Friend
January 9, 2022
My sincere condolences to the family on Ken Free's passing. I have the highest regard for him. He and my late Father (Golas L. Hayes,Sr) worked together at Central Motor Lines. Years later Ken Free hired me as On-Air Talent for the "MEAC Review", an independently produced syndicated sports program that highlighted the football games of member MEAC Schools. Ken was an innovative and visionary Sports Commissioner and an inspiring individual. He will be sorely missed.
Sallie Hayes-williams
Coworker
January 9, 2022
Our family is praying for you all. Heaven gained an angel and what a wonderful gift you have in knowing that you will see him again one sweet day. I will miss his sweet smile and hugs. We love you all ❤
Ginger Fletcher
January 9, 2022
A sharp quick witted man that I wish that I had known for many more years.
James Williams
Friend
January 8, 2022
Ken, we're so sorry for your family's loss. You are a good man and the world is poorer today without your father. We need so many more like him. Our love and hope to you, Michelle and Trey.....Yoli & Brad
Yoli Strickland
Friend
January 8, 2022
Ken was a wonderful friend to my late husband and a joy to be in his presence. Thank God for your time of sharing with us. We will be praying for your family as they walk this journey without you.
Rebecca Wright
Friend
January 8, 2022
Coach Ken was my American Legion Baseball coach 52 years ago. He was a straight up guy and an outstanding role model. I have very fond memories of him. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Bryan Koontz
Student
January 8, 2022
To: Loretta, Lacey, Hannah, & Family, Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs.
Brenda Williams
Friend
January 8, 2022
My sincere condolences to the Free family on the passing of one of Greensboro's very finest. There are many descriptive words to associate with Ken--gentleman, leader, visionary, compassionate friend, difference-maker and so much more, but in my heart he will always be remembered as a legendary hero. In particular, the sports world of which I am a part has progressed in countless positive ways because of Ken Free, Sr. He will be missed but never forgotten.
Kim Strable
Friend
January 8, 2022
My sympathies to the family and especially Ken Free Jr. I remember way back in the late 70's playing football and basketball at Lewis and being around your father., Always a stand up guy. My best to you from me and my family.
Ron Robinson (Rodo)
Friend
January 8, 2022
Praying for the family, and with sympathy thinking of you in these difficult times and sending love. Elizabeth Mebane Page, from the Red Hill community!
Elizabeth Mebane Page
Neighbor
January 8, 2022
My sincere sympathy and condolence to the family and loved ones of Commissioner Ken Free. We all stand on someone shoulders, I am proud to have stood on the shoulders of Ken Free as so many others.
God Bless.
Artie Cobb - MEAC Football Referee 1988-2001
Artie T Cobb
January 8, 2022
Our sincere condolences to the entire family and especially to our son in law Ben. Your dad was a friend and much admired gentleman. We will miss that smile and good humor. I can't ever remember a time when we were together that he wasn't giving out compliments to others. He served his time on earth well and the memories will forever be yours to relive, cherish and grow from. Loved our friend and know his forever life in God's arms have already started.
Bernard & Cecelia Shaw
Family
January 7, 2022
My sincere condolences and love go out to all the Free Family! Ken was my late husband Wayne’s best friend while playing professional baseball together. That friendship and respect lasted a lifetime. I will never forget him for his caring and kindness to both of us. May God Bless you all. Annette Coleman Asheville NC
Annette Coleman
Friend
January 6, 2022
My deepest condolences to Ben, Ken and the entire Free family. I know how close you all are and how much you love and continue to love each other. May your wonderful memories one day outweigh the sorrow you're going through now. Take comfort in knowing that although your father was an outstanding man during his time on earth, more important, he was a man of Faith and has moved on to collect his rewards in Heaven.
Eleanor "Johni" Graves
January 6, 2022
You shall know a tree by the fruit it bears...a good tree bears good fruit... Matt 7:16-20. His children and grandchildren were Mr. Free's "good fruit"...My condolences go out to Ken, Ben, and Kim their families, the extended family members, and his and their close friends. I know no words can truly provide comfort during this difficult time. But know that you are all in my prayers. May the peace of the Lord be a comfort to you all during this difficult time.
Char Armstrong
Friend
January 6, 2022
I was very sorry to hear of Kenny's passing. He was a huge part of my teenage years when he moved into our neighborhood. We played ball every day that we were allowed. His talent and drive was obvious even at the age of 13. And even more, he was an upstanding person and loyal friend. How lucky we were to have known him.
Robert Herbin
Friend
January 6, 2022
Ken Free hired me as director of media relations for the MEAC. That was in 1978 and he remained my mentor and dear friend to the end.
Larry Barber
Friend
January 5, 2022
We are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. Your father has left behind an amazing legacy. We know he was proud of both of you. Love, The Bassett Family
Geraldine Bassett
Friend
January 5, 2022
We shared a special bond - first as Kappa Brothers and Polmarch each, of the Fayetteville Alumni Chapter; then as Commissioner (MEAC) and Athletics Director (SCSU), as we battled all foes from 1980 - 1990 to keep the Mideastern Athlectic Conference both solvent and competitive.
Ken was a giant among men, as a professional administrator, a former athlete, a husband, a father, and a friend to all. His light-hearted humor, wit, and easy-going communications style will be missed here on earth; but God has already prepared a place for him in heaven - and he has answered the call.
Finally, he lived up to the charge which I personally imposed on him as he left the City of Fayetteville to become MEAC Commissioner in 1977: "Great God I ask for no meaner pelf, than that I may not diappoint myself" Henry David Thoreau "Rest In Peace My Brother"
Willis Ham
Friend
January 5, 2022
Ken was a consummate Parks and Recreation professional as well as a tremendous person. He will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on!
Pete Armstrong
Friend
January 5, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with you Ken and Michelle and your family.May God bless you and keep you in his loving arms.
Stephane Holman
Friend
January 5, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You nurtured and mentored me into becoming a 1st CLASS sports official...THANKS for your support!
Jeanne Mannings
Friend
January 5, 2022
Kenneth and Ben I am praying for you and your family. I remember us living on the same street. Y’all are in my and moms prayers.
Angenella Falls
Friend
January 5, 2022
My name is Dave Allen I played professional baseball in California Salinas Mets 1963 to 64 Mr free was like a mentor very good friend I want to send my condolences to the family and have the Lord keep them in prayer
Dave Allen
Friend
January 4, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Ken will surely be missed, I always love to hear him sing. Ken Jr. Ben, Loretta and Lacy, and entire family. You are in prayer.
Brenda and Joe Smith
Friend
January 4, 2022
I met Commissioner Free during the peak of his leadership of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). He was tenacious in his efforts to bring the MEAC's member institutions into the mainstream of NCAA Division 1 athletics. He inspired a group of young professionals to aspire to achieve to be the best they could be. On of my best memories of 2021 was the core of that group of professionals spent more that an hour via conference call to tell Commissioner Free the profound positive impact he had on our lives.
May he now Rest In Peace.
Joseph Faust
Friend
January 4, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful cousin, who always cared for family, friends. He always had a kind word to say, to whomever he came in contact with. He had amazing a sense of humour and loved sports. May GOD continue to bless The Free Family. "We Love You"!! Rest In Heaven! KEN FREE
Shirley Clark
Family
January 4, 2022
Joe and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family. We have known Ken for many years, so he will truly missed. We will continue to keep you in our prayers.
Myrtle Barrett Soloman
January 4, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jacqueline Rogers Knoll
Family
January 4, 2022
Thank you Ken for your mentorship, support and unwavering friendship, your leadership wit & great sense of humor will always keep your spirit alive in me....you will surely be missed but never ever forgotten....until we meet again RIP my friend.
Fred Wright
Friend
January 3, 2022
RIP My Brother, you were a giant among us all. A true pioneer that led Black Athletics into the NCAA's organizational structure by building the MEAC conference. I will always cherish the guidance you gave me as a coach and as a fellow Aggie!! Much Love Commissioner Free--you were the glue that held the MEAC together during its early development. Roy Spaceman Thompson
Rot Thompson
Friend
January 3, 2022
This man was instrumental in building my confidence as a player at a very young age. I'll never forget him. Miss you Coach..