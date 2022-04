Kenneth Wayne Gibson



Randleman — Kenneth Wayne Gibson, 63, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 1900 Vanstory St., Greensboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 19, 2022.