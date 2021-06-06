It was my honor to have gotten to know Ken and have him become of of my best friends. We would sit and solve all the worlds problems in Starbucks, IHop, Trinity Coffee house and a myriad other places for food and coffee. He help start two atheist meetup groups and it is there I got to know him. Because of those groups I also found some excellent other friends who are still cherished. In simple ways he changed a lot of lives for the better. Will miss you my friend. And as we always ended our meetings: Love you brother!!!

Nolan Warner June 7, 2021