Greensboro News & Record
Kenneth Ken Hughes
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX
Hughes, Kenneth

1944 - May 19, 2021

Ken Hughes was born in Leaksville, NC in 1944 to Dewey and Pearl Hughes. He passed away of natural causes on May 19th, 2021. He had lived in Decatur, Texas for the past 15 years. Ken was an United States Army Veteran and served in South Korea, Germany and the Middle East. He was a private business owner and a jack of all trades. He was an inventor and developed devices for the printing and marine industries. Ken was also an avid reader, a writer, a world traveler and enjoyed photography. He was loved by friends and family and will be truly missed. He is survived by his wife Diane Hughes; his son and daughter Kevin and Kristy Hughes; his grandchildren Ben, Hannah, Jordan and Christian Hughes and Sean, Evan and Logan Blackburn; and sister Bonnie Christley. The family will have a private service and have requested that all donations be made to Sierra Club, ACLU, and The Wounded Warrior Project in his honor.

Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors

Denton, TX
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
June 11, 2021
It was my honor to have gotten to know Ken and have him become of of my best friends. We would sit and solve all the worlds problems in Starbucks, IHop, Trinity Coffee house and a myriad other places for food and coffee. He help start two atheist meetup groups and it is there I got to know him. Because of those groups I also found some excellent other friends who are still cherished. In simple ways he changed a lot of lives for the better. Will miss you my friend. And as we always ended our meetings: Love you brother!!!
Nolan Warner
June 7, 2021
That's my Sister..he would always say that ..no matter who he was talking to.he told them I was is sister. I'm going to miss you so much..we didn't live close ..but when we talked it seemed like we were beside eachother. He was my best friend from birth to now. I love you madly..he always told me..now I say..I miss you madly.
BONNIE HUGHES CHRISTLEY
June 6, 2021
Never will there be another like Ken. I have many faded memories, but those of Ken are outstanding. Bless his loved ones at this time; may theirs be cherished and comforting. Much love from Lou
Louise Hudson
Family
June 6, 2021
