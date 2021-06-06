Hughes, Kenneth
1944 - May 19, 2021
Ken Hughes was born in Leaksville, NC in 1944 to Dewey and Pearl Hughes. He passed away of natural causes on May 19th, 2021. He had lived in Decatur, Texas for the past 15 years. Ken was an United States Army Veteran and served in South Korea, Germany and the Middle East. He was a private business owner and a jack of all trades. He was an inventor and developed devices for the printing and marine industries. Ken was also an avid reader, a writer, a world traveler and enjoyed photography. He was loved by friends and family and will be truly missed. He is survived by his wife Diane Hughes; his son and daughter Kevin and Kristy Hughes; his grandchildren Ben, Hannah, Jordan and Christian Hughes and Sean, Evan and Logan Blackburn; and sister Bonnie Christley. The family will have a private service and have requested that all donations be made to Sierra Club, ACLU, and The Wounded Warrior Project
in his honor.
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors
Denton, TX
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 6, 2021.