Roberts, Kenneth Wray



July 18, 1936 - February 23, 2021



Kenneth "Nub" Wray Roberts, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Cornerstone Community Church with Pastor CA "Sandy" Brown and Pastor Steven Housewright officiating. The burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. When attending services for Nub, please be considerate of the family by remembering social distancing and wearing a mask.



Nub was born on July 18th, 1936, in Rockingham County to the late James "Duck" Roberts and Elsie Wimbish Roberts. He was an inspiration to all who met him. He was always smiling and positive and was known for keeping anyone around him laughing and smiling. He retired as a plant manager with over 40 years of service from Martin Marietta Aggregates in 2007. On any given day you could find him outside working or at Moms Kitchen. He loved being outdoors. He loved to garden, plant flowers, and do any type of yard work imaginable. He also loved to fish and watch westerns with his friends and family. He was a lifelong member of Cornerstone Community Church, formerly known as Evangelical Methodist Church. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends who will greatly miss him as well as his Yorkie, Oliver.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by five brothers, Franklin Stiers,Michael Stiers, RA "Snooks" Roberts, Jack Roberts and Wayne Roberts; and two sisters, Glendora Roberts and Ruby Knight.



Nub is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cathy Roberts.He is also survived by his eight children; Kenneth "Kenny" Roberts, Jr., Randy Roberts and wife Sharon, Mark Roberts, Craig Roberts, Charles Cooper and wife Nicole, Stephanie Waller, Kendra York and husband Kevin, Faith Hall and husband John. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren as well as a large extended family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to LLS – North Carolina, P.O. Box 22443, New York, NY 10087-2443.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 26, 2021.