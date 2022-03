Kenneth Boyd SmithWilmington — Kenneth Boyd Smith, 81, of Wilmington, passed into the Lord's presence on December 8, 2021.He was born in Reidsville, NC on April 18, 1940 to Walter Smith and Susie Strader Smith.A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bennett Sligh officiating.Condolences may be made at www.coblegreenlawn.com