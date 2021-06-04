Johnson, Kent Bradley
Kent Bradley Johnson, 58, a resident of Greensboro, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. He was born on November 9, 1962 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Kenneth Bruce Johnson and Collette Wohlfeil Johnson.
Kent was a graduate of Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, NY and attended Syracuse University and Onondaga Community College. He worked for Sutton Realty for 12 years. In 1995, he and his wife Valerie moved to North Carolina where he and his partners started Glenwood Development Company. Kent was an avid lover of golf, a huge SU fan, and of course a big NC State fan, where his son Kevin attended college. He was Kevin's #1 fan, cheering at him on at all his football and lacrosse games. He was also a lover of animals, raising his pigs, Chevy, Boss and Babe Rose, along with his beloved dogs Duke, Ace, Marley, King and Gunther all on the farm that he loved so much.
He was preceded in death by his mother Colette Johnson and father-in-law Anthony Trinca.
Kent is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Valerie Trinca Johnson; son, Kevin (fiancée Morgan) of Asheboro; siblings; Kari Goodspeed (Cliff) of Fayetteville, NY, Kathi Duniec (Steve) of Lake Lure, NC, Korrine Johnson (Tracy Walthan) of Mexico, and Kyle Johnson (Julie) of FL; mother-in-law, Rosalie Trinca of Syracuse, NY; father, K. Bruce Johnson (Anne) of AZ; several sister and brothers-in-law and several nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Kent's life will be announced later.
The family requests that any memorials be made in Kent's memory to the ASPCA of the donor's choice.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 4, 2021.