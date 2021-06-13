Greensboro — Kevin Craig Bullis, 63, died Thursday, June 10, 2021. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Bullis family with funeral arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
Rest In Peace Kevin!
Terri Walker Dowell
School
June 16, 2021
Kevin will be forever in our hearts. Our prayers and condolences to his family and loved ones.
Kevin will always be a very special man and will be missed by everyone that knows and loves him . May his memories be eternal.