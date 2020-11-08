McKone, Kimberly Whitt
September 7, 1961 - October 25, 2020
Kimberly Whitt McKone, 59, passed away Sunday morning, October 25, 2020 at the Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on September 7, 1961, to the late Jerry G. Whitt and her mother, Janice H. Whitt. Kimberly had resided in Jamestown since 2003. On Saturday, June 28, 1986 in Winston-Salem, Kimberly married Mark McKone, who survives of the home.
Kimberly also is survived by, her son, Matthew McKone of the home; her brothers, Brad Whitt of Copeland, Texas; Marc Whitt (Natasha) of Boone, North Carolina; Jonathan Whitt (Michelle) of Kansas City, Kansas; and nephews, Dyer, Clayton, Steve, Michael, Connor, John and Josh; and niece, Ella; father-in-law, Robert C. McKone and mother-in-law, Marjorie McKone of Winston-Salem; sister-in-law, Kelly McKone Ghassemian and brother-in-law, Morad Ghassemian of Chicago.
Kimberly graduated from RJ Reynolds High School in the Class of 1979. She attained her bachelor' degree in psychology from N.C. State in 1983, and completed her education by acquiring a master's degree in education (counseling) in 1985 from the University of North Carolina Greensboro. She spent her career in her beloved YMCA serving in several capacities at the Central YMCA in Winston-Salem, moving to the Mary Perry Ragsdale Family YMCA as Executive Director in Jamestown, and ultimately serving as the Community Outreach Director at the YMCA of Greensboro.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the treatment provided at The Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Comprehensive Cancer Center. In addition, the family expresses their deep appreciation to the caregivers and staff of Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point for the comfort and compassion provided to Kim and family in their time there.
A celebration of life will be held at a time to be determined due to Covid.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Perry Ragsdale Family YMCA, c/o YMCA Greensboro, 620 Green Valley Rd., Suite 210, Greensboro NC 27408.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 8, 2020.