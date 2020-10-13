Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kirk Liverman Weddell
1970 - 2020
BORN
1970
DIED
2020
Weddell, Kirk Liverman

June 25, 1970 - October 10, 2020

Greensboro – Kirk Liverman Weddell, devoted son of John Weddell (deceased) and Kay Weddell, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.

He is survived by his brother Don Liverman (Peggy) and sister Teresa Spruill (Eddie), nieces Molly Spruill and Morgan Hooser (Jared), his nephew Bryan Liverman (Jordan, Karsyn, and Perry).

Kirk was a joy to us as a boy and young man and experienced many troubles later but through God's grace was able to overcome and find peace. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

Due to the pandemic, a graveside service with the immediate family will be held at Westminster Gardens.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hospice care facility – Authoracare, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis & Dick is assisting the Weddell family.

Forbis & Dick Funeral Service, Inc

1118 N. Elm Street

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.