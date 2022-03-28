In loving Memory of My Dear, Sweet Daughter!



KiTonya Chauneil Regan



May 15, 1977 -



March 28, 2013



The saddest moment is when the person who gave you the best memories becomes a memory.



Daughter, It's been NINE YEARS without you!



The Anniversary of the day you left to be with the Lord. Your influence still guides and I still feel you near. The loss taught me so many things I face each day; Mommy will keep you safe in my heart so that you are always with me in every way…



Doreen



Sis, you are a golden string no one can see has bound us from the start; It's love that ties our hearts. Although I am sad and wish you were here, I'll treasure all the memories of growing up with you.



LeKyvis



A special Aunt!



Its that time again, auntie. There are aunts to look up to, aunts who are wise, those who are good friends, those who advise… there are aunts who are loveable, aunts who are fun, and then there is you, you're all these in one!



Tymere & Miracle



You are so loved and so missed, mom, sister, nephew, niece, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, close-close friend -LaTisha Perry, pastors & One Church Covenant Fellowship Church family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2022.