Kohen Michael Long
2000 - 2020
BORN
2000
DIED
2020
Long, Kohen Michael

March 9, 2000 - November 24, 2020

Kohen Long, 20, a resident of Greensboro, NC, passed away on Tuesday November 24th 2020. He was born on March 9th 2000 to Teresa Allen Long and Mike Long. Kohen attended Northern Guilford High School but received his Diploma from Brittain Academy in 2018.

Kohen had an infectious smile that would light up a room. He was a daredevil, risk taker and always the first to give it a try. He was an avid motocross racer with a promising future. His stubborn foolish qualities are what made him so special and uniquely himself. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He always, brought joy, smiles and laughter to everyone he met. His spirit will live on forever through the many close friends he left behind.

Survived by Teresa Long, Mike Long sister Cassidy Bliss, Grandparents are Gale Weisner-Chrismon, Randy Chrismon "PawPaw," Duane Long & Margaret Long. Step-dad Joe Reed and Life coach and Mentor Brandon Eldgridge. Kohen is also survived by aunts, cousins and other family members and friends who were special and he enjoyed being with.

Because of Covid-19, private family services will be held at 2:00p.m on December 2nd. Services will be live streamed for the public on the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel Facebook Page.

Online condolences can be made on Kohen's webpage at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 29, 2020.
We are praying for God´s peace and love to surround you guys. We are so sorry for your loss.
Jeff & Sam Gleason
November 29, 2020