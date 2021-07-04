Kasibhatla, Krishna



April 9, 1942 - July 2, 2021



Dr. Krishna Kasibhatla passed away on July 2nd, 2021, at High Point Regional Hospital in High Point, NC, at the age of 79. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He emigrated to America in 1976 and earned his PhD in economics from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ. Over a 55 year career as an educator and researcher, he enthusiastically taught countless students and made numerous contributions to the fields of economics, econometrics and statistics. He is survived by his wife, Sudha Kasibhatla; son and daughter in law, Mohit Kasibhatla and Bhavana Nagulapally; daughter and son in law, Jaya Kasibhatla and Jed Bickman; and his three grandchildren.



Forbis and Dick



5926 West Friendly Avenue



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 4, 2021.