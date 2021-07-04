Menu
Dr. Krishna Kasibhatla
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Kasibhatla, Krishna

April 9, 1942 - July 2, 2021

Dr. Krishna Kasibhatla passed away on July 2nd, 2021, at High Point Regional Hospital in High Point, NC, at the age of 79. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He emigrated to America in 1976 and earned his PhD in economics from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ. Over a 55 year career as an educator and researcher, he enthusiastically taught countless students and made numerous contributions to the fields of economics, econometrics and statistics. He is survived by his wife, Sudha Kasibhatla; son and daughter in law, Mohit Kasibhatla and Bhavana Nagulapally; daughter and son in law, Jaya Kasibhatla and Jed Bickman; and his three grandchildren.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 4, 2021.
