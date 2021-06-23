To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. was a great man, my principal at Northeast Guilford
donna kernodle
School
July 6, 2021
Met him 1956 Summerfield High School. He taught us right from wrong. He had the most intimidating eyes. We later met again and became very goods friends, We will miss him.
Donald Bennett
Friend
June 25, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful man. We will love you and miss you. He was a strong man that kept our school on the straight and narrow. Need more men like him in the schools today. Class of 1967
Jean Felmlee Barham
School
June 24, 2021
I was fortunate to have Mr. Dockery as my high school principal at Northeast Guilford during my junior and senior years. He was a staunch disciplinarian and well respected by our students and their parents. It was such a pleasure to see and talk with him at our 40th year reunion in 2011. May our paths cross again some day.
Joel Ritter
School
June 23, 2021
Sam was a wonderful neighbor and a friend to my husband Zeke Hull who passed in 2018. My sincere condolences to the family.
Shirley Hull
June 23, 2021
My three brothers and I all had Mr Dockery for our principal. He was always very kind but was a man of his word!! He was loved and will certainly be missed. Graduate of Northeast High in 1967!! God choose a good man. May the family rejoice a great man.