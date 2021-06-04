Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lacy Coble Starr
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Starr, Lacy Coble

August 30, 1942 - May 30, 2021

Lacy Coble Starr, 78, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2021.

Born in Greensboro, NC on August 30, 1942 to the late Herbert Lacy Coble and Margaret Sigler Coble, Lacy grew up in Greensboro, attending Greensboro Senior High School, class of 1960. She received a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the Woman's College of North Carolina. Lacy married John Douglas Starr in 1962 and they raised their three children in Greensboro. Lacy was a strong, loving mother, deeply committed to raising her children, always offering them unconditional support, encouragement and love. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother and friend.

Throughout her life, Lacy had a passion for helping people. She was kind, generous, optimistic and patient. She took time to nurture relationships and had a great many friendships which endured over the course of a lifetime. Lacy began her adult life in Greensboro teaching first and second graders at Joyner Elementary School and special education classes at Gillespie Junior High School. Lacy was a member of Christ United Methodist Church where she enjoyed Sunday services and Wednesday night suppers. She helped to found Seeds N Weeds garden club and was a member of Green Thumb garden club and the Wilderness Club of North Carolina. Lacy had a passion for the outdoors. She loved gardening, hiking, canoeing, boating on Lake Norman and walking on the beach. Most recently she enjoyed three mile walks through her neighborhood, stopping to chat with friends and their pets. Lacy rejoiced in the smallest of life's moments, whether it be a litter of lab puppies, new gnomes in the hollow tree, or a chance to share in the good news of friends and neighbors while on her walks. Her ability to find the beauty in all things was a gift.

Lacy was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Maurice Coble and her sisters Harriet Coble Douglas, Patsy Coble Freeman, and Jean Coble DeSanto. She is survived by her husband, John Douglas Starr (Greensboro, NC), her daughters, Tracy Linn Starr (Atlanta, GA) and Katherine (Kristy) Starr Garrison, her son, John Douglas Starr, Jr. (Summerfield, NC), her son-in-law, Harley Shuford Garrison (Greensboro, NC), her granddaughters, Katherine (Kate) Elizabeth Garrison and Caroline Rebecca Garrison (Greensboro, NC), her brother, Herbert Vernon Coble (Greensboro, NC) and sister, Lea Jane Berinati Burie (Green Bay, WI).

A funeral service celebrating Lacy's life will be held on Sunday, June 6, at 3 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road in Greensboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to: Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.

Online condolences may be made at forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Service
3:00p.m.
Christ United Methodist Church
410 N, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Paige and Jason White
June 7, 2021
Johnny, I am so sorry to hear of Lacy´s death. Time is taking its toll on all of us. God Bless You. Love you always.
Gerri Elliott
June 6, 2021
Dear Mr. Starr, There is not a trade contractor and person in our industry that I respect more than you and your fine company. May your wife Lacy Rest In Peace. Remember to honor Lacy by celebrating her life every day!
Chris Carlson
Work
June 5, 2021
Chris Carlson
June 5, 2021
Donna and Don Joyce
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results