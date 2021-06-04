Starr, Lacy Coble
August 30, 1942 - May 30, 2021
Lacy Coble Starr, 78, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2021.
Born in Greensboro, NC on August 30, 1942 to the late Herbert Lacy Coble and Margaret Sigler Coble, Lacy grew up in Greensboro, attending Greensboro Senior High School, class of 1960. She received a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the Woman's College of North Carolina. Lacy married John Douglas Starr in 1962 and they raised their three children in Greensboro. Lacy was a strong, loving mother, deeply committed to raising her children, always offering them unconditional support, encouragement and love. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother and friend.
Throughout her life, Lacy had a passion for helping people. She was kind, generous, optimistic and patient. She took time to nurture relationships and had a great many friendships which endured over the course of a lifetime. Lacy began her adult life in Greensboro teaching first and second graders at Joyner Elementary School and special education classes at Gillespie Junior High School. Lacy was a member of Christ United Methodist Church where she enjoyed Sunday services and Wednesday night suppers. She helped to found Seeds N Weeds garden club and was a member of Green Thumb garden club and the Wilderness Club of North Carolina. Lacy had a passion for the outdoors. She loved gardening, hiking, canoeing, boating on Lake Norman and walking on the beach. Most recently she enjoyed three mile walks through her neighborhood, stopping to chat with friends and their pets. Lacy rejoiced in the smallest of life's moments, whether it be a litter of lab puppies, new gnomes in the hollow tree, or a chance to share in the good news of friends and neighbors while on her walks. Her ability to find the beauty in all things was a gift.
Lacy was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Maurice Coble and her sisters Harriet Coble Douglas, Patsy Coble Freeman, and Jean Coble DeSanto. She is survived by her husband, John Douglas Starr (Greensboro, NC), her daughters, Tracy Linn Starr (Atlanta, GA) and Katherine (Kristy) Starr Garrison, her son, John Douglas Starr, Jr. (Summerfield, NC), her son-in-law, Harley Shuford Garrison (Greensboro, NC), her granddaughters, Katherine (Kate) Elizabeth Garrison and Caroline Rebecca Garrison (Greensboro, NC), her brother, Herbert Vernon Coble (Greensboro, NC) and sister, Lea Jane Berinati Burie (Green Bay, WI).
A funeral service celebrating Lacy's life will be held on Sunday, June 6, at 3 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road in Greensboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to: Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 4, 2021.