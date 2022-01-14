Hancock, LaDonna F.
LaDonna F. Hancock, age 83, died peacefully at home on January 12, 2022. LaDonna was born on March 2, 1938 in Turkey Creek, Florida to Madison and Alberta Furney. LaDonna graduated from Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Florida. LaDonna met the love of her life, Charles B. Hancock, whom she spent the last 61 years with. LaDonna worked and retired from Sears and Roebuck, where she worked in the Contract Sales division.
LaDonna is survived by her ever-loving husband, Charles; her children, Debra (spouse Dan) and Jeff (spouse Karen); her four grandchildren, Cameron, Zach, Allison and Alyssa; and her great-granddaughter Chloe.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, LaDonna enjoyed traveling, painting, working in the yard and doing puzzles. LaDonna had a bright and energetic personality and was known for her willingness to help those in need. LaDonna touched many lives with her generosity and kindness.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life gathering Thursday, January 20 at Hanes Lineberry Funeral home, located at 515 N Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks are strongly encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, Lawndale Baptist Church or The National Kidney Foundation
.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2022.