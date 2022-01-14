LaDonna was caring, generous, and kind beyond measure. She immediately welcomed us to the neighborhood when we moved beside her and Chuck all those years ago. After David's stroke, she brought a delicious meal and offered us her help. And you knew she meant it. It was no empty offer. LaDonna was genuine and her warm smile made you smile with her. It was our blessing and honor to know her.

Lorraine Shackelford Giddens and David Giddens January 15, 2022