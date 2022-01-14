Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
LaDonna F. Hancock
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Hancock, LaDonna F.

LaDonna F. Hancock, age 83, died peacefully at home on January 12, 2022. LaDonna was born on March 2, 1938 in Turkey Creek, Florida to Madison and Alberta Furney. LaDonna graduated from Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Florida. LaDonna met the love of her life, Charles B. Hancock, whom she spent the last 61 years with. LaDonna worked and retired from Sears and Roebuck, where she worked in the Contract Sales division.

LaDonna is survived by her ever-loving husband, Charles; her children, Debra (spouse Dan) and Jeff (spouse Karen); her four grandchildren, Cameron, Zach, Allison and Alyssa; and her great-granddaughter Chloe.

Besides spending time with her family and friends, LaDonna enjoyed traveling, painting, working in the yard and doing puzzles. LaDonna had a bright and energetic personality and was known for her willingness to help those in need. LaDonna touched many lives with her generosity and kindness.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life gathering Thursday, January 20 at Hanes Lineberry Funeral home, located at 515 N Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks are strongly encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, Lawndale Baptist Church or The National Kidney Foundation.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
20
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Chuck, Debra and all the family, my deepest sympathy. Your mom was such a special lady and she was a wonderful friend to my mom and dad. Sending you lots of Love and prayers.
Kimberly Holden Hagan
January 22, 2022
LaDonna and I were in the same Sunday school class for many years. She was so sweet and had a beautiful smile. I know she is in the loving arms of God.
Brenda Beck
January 19, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to Chuck, Debora and Jeff. We shared so many memories together since living near them in Florida, attending the same church, getting together for good fellowship, trips to the beach, golf games and much more. Ladonna was very special and giving person. She will be missed.
Kay Hendrix
Friend
January 15, 2022
LaDonna was caring, generous, and kind beyond measure. She immediately welcomed us to the neighborhood when we moved beside her and Chuck all those years ago. After David's stroke, she brought a delicious meal and offered us her help. And you knew she meant it. It was no empty offer. LaDonna was genuine and her warm smile made you smile with her. It was our blessing and honor to know her.
Lorraine Shackelford Giddens and David Giddens
January 15, 2022
Thinking of thinking of the Family at this time! So sorry to hear this.
Marjorie and Larry Van Horn
January 14, 2022
Sending love and peaceful thoughts to all of LaDonna´s family.
Scott Joyner
Friend
January 14, 2022
To Jeff and the Hancock family: Sending love and positive thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Know that you have many friends who care and are here to support you. With love, Drew, Teri, and Will
Teri Stanley
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results