Larry Leach Anderson



Greensboro — Larry Leach Anderson, died Saturday, January 1, 2022. Viewing will be Friday, January 14 and graveside service will be Saturday, January 22 at Mt Zion AME Church Cemetery, 1422 Huffine Mill Rd. Services are entrusted to Regional Memorial Cremations.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 13, 2022.