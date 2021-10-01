Menu
Larry Isaac Baker
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
Baker, Larry Isaac

December 17, 1938 - September 26, 2021

Larry Isaac Baker, age 82, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC.

An avid golfer, Mr. Baker was born in Duncanwood, OH, the son of the late Glenn G. Baker and Mary Ann Baker. In addition to his parents, Mr. Baker is predeceased by his brothers, Richard Baker and Glenn Allen Baker.

Survivors include his loving wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Baker, Greensboro, NC; daughter, Leslie Jill Poist, Louisville, KY; son, Michael Laurence Baker, Portland, OR; granddaughter, Brittany Wallace, Texas; sisters, Brenda Joyce (Tom) Schneider, South Carolina; Mary Ann (Lewis) McCreary, Ohio.

A private service will be held.

The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to all their family and best friends for their love and support.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.burroughsfh.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC

3558-A Old Kings Highway
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burroughs Funeral Home
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Cannot believe I knew Larry almost 50 years with so many wonderful memories. We will all miss him.
Patty Rowland
October 2, 2021
Larry was always one of my favorite policyholders. His laugh and easy manner made it a joy to know him. He loved his family.
Carolyn Steed
Work
October 1, 2021
