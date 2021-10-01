Baker, Larry Isaac
December 17, 1938 - September 26, 2021
Larry Isaac Baker, age 82, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC.
An avid golfer, Mr. Baker was born in Duncanwood, OH, the son of the late Glenn G. Baker and Mary Ann Baker. In addition to his parents, Mr. Baker is predeceased by his brothers, Richard Baker and Glenn Allen Baker.
Survivors include his loving wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Baker, Greensboro, NC; daughter, Leslie Jill Poist, Louisville, KY; son, Michael Laurence Baker, Portland, OR; granddaughter, Brittany Wallace, Texas; sisters, Brenda Joyce (Tom) Schneider, South Carolina; Mary Ann (Lewis) McCreary, Ohio.
A private service will be held.
The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to all their family and best friends for their love and support.
