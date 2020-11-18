Causey, Larry E.
June 8, 1942 - November 16, 2020
TRINITY - Larry E. Causey, 78, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 16, 2020.
He was born on June 8, 1942 in Guilford County, the son of the late Fred Causey and Dorothy Collins Fleming. A resident of this area all his life, he operated Stamey's Barbecue for 19 years, then established Larry's Barbecue. He later worked for Shuler's meats in Thomasville, and retired after 24 years of service, "A special thank you to the Shuler Family." Larry enjoyed his annual July 4th beach trip to Cherry Grove with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death was his maternal grandparents, John and Augusta Collins.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of 33 years, Kathy Hames Causey; his children, Robin Traynham and her husband, Alan, Robert Causey, Melanie Causey, Lisa Penley and her husband, Rex; his sister, Maryann Ford. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Chris Causey, Brittany Causey, Samantha Lambert, Brandon Coble, Haley Young and her husband, Matthew, Joey Traynham, Hunter Penley and Camie Marion; 7 great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Larry's life will be held on Friday morning, November 20, at 10 o'clock, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, with Pastor Roscoe Bowden officiating. The committal service will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum. His family will receive friends on Thursday evening, November 19, from 6 until 8 o'clock, at the funeral home.
.Memorials in Larry's memory may be made to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203 or the Dementia Society of America
, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
